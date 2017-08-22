

CROWN PLACE VCT PLC



DIRECTOR NOTIFICATION



In accordance with the Listing Rule 9.6.14, Crown Place VCT PLC announces that Karen Brade has been appointed as a non-executive director of Keystone Investment Trust plc with effect from 18 January 2018.



22 August 2017



For further information please contact:



Albion Capital Group LLP Company Secretary Tel: 020 7601 1850



LEI Code 213800SYIQPA3L3T1Q68



