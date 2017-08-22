Breast Lesion Localization Methods Market to Reach $1.5 Billion by 2025: Growing Demand for Minimally Invasive & Accurate Procedures

DUBLIN, August 22, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The global breast lesion localization methods market is expected to reach USD 1.57 billion by 2025, according to this new report.

The increasing government and non-government reimbursement policies for mammary gland cancer diagnosis, biopsy, pre-surgical examinations, and other treatment options is estimated to increase the adoption of breast lesion localization procedures. For instance, the Alabama Breast and Cervical Cancer Early Detection Program aims to provide breast and cervical oncology diagnostic and screening services to women who meet certain income, age, and insurance coverage eligibility guidelines.

Furthermore, rising prevalence of breast cancer is anticipated to propel the market growth. The disease is highly prevalent amongst women belonging to the age group of 65 years or above. The maximum risk of mammary gland cancer is between the age of 70 and 79. On the other hand, men are also at a risk of breast cancer. In the U.S., median age of men at diagnosis is approximately 68 years.

North America is estimated to be the largest regional market. It dominated the market in terms of revenue with USD 185.04 million in 2016 owing to the presence of well-established healthcare services and increasing number of oncology surgeries being performed.

