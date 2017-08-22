McCord Research Launches a New Scientific Website Based on Olive Research

CORALVILLE, Iowa, Aug. 22, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- McCord Research is launching a new website to encourage collaboration among scientists around the world who conduct olive-related research, including research involving the important olive polyphenol compounds found in Olivamine10® skincare products and supplements. D. Elizabeth McCord PhD, FAPWCA, the inventor of Olivamine®, and Tom Karagiannis PhD, a world-renowned scientist at Monash University in Melbourne, Australia, created the OliveNet' Library website with this web address: www.mccordresearch.com.au.

This groundbreaking website provides useful information about 752 individual olive compounds, an extraordinary undertaking that culminated in the creation of the unique OliveNet' Library. In addition, it contains information about various olive compound groups and subgroups. Details include important chemical and physical compound properties, extensive lists of relevant publications, as well as external links concerning these compounds. Dimitrios Boskou PhD, an Emeritus Professor at Aristotle University of Thessaloniki in Greece, is the Senior Advisor for the OliveNet' Library website. Co-contributors to the website are McCord Research Scholars from the Epigenomic Medicine Laboratory at Monash University and RMIT University in Melbourne, Australia including Dr. Andrew Hung, Natalie Bonvino, Julia Liang, Elena Zafiris and Natalia Benetti. Other co-contributors include Dr. Nancy Ray and Angela Zhang from McCord Research in Iowa. The website was designed by Kariel Post.

Olive researchers can access the website at: www.mccordresearch.com.au, and are invited to submit comments or contribute olive-related information to the website upon approval. Researchers are also invited to sign up for periodic email updates that highlight current OliveNet' Newsletters illustrating olive molecules of the month, upcoming olive-related events, exciting new olive compound research, and key expert interviews. These convenient updates (OliveNet' News) also highlight reviews of cutting-edge, olive-related publications from peer-reviewed journals (OliveNet' journal clubs).

McCord Research is located at 2769 Heartland Dr., Suite 303, Coralville, IA. For further information, call 319-351-3201 or go to: www.mccordresearch.com

