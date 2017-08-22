Zaahn to Donate Scores of Mattresses to Union Rescue Mission of Los Angeles

Zaahn Industry Leading Personalized Mattresses to be Provided to Union Rescue Mission Families as They Transition Back into Their Communities;

Donation of Zaahn Mattresses to Be Made in a Ceremony Taking Place Wednesday, August 23, at 1:30pm at The Union Rescue Mission Headquarters Located at 545 San Pedro Street

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 22, 2017 / Zaahn (zaahn.com) will donate scores of the company's industry leading personalized mattresses to the Union Rescue Mission of Los Angeles in a ceremony to take place Wednesday, August 23, at 1:30pm at the Mission's headquarters located at 545 San Pedro Street in Los Angeles. Participating in the ceremony will be officials from Zaahn and Rev. Andy J. Bales, M.A.T., Chief Executive Officer of the Los Angeles Union Rescue Mission. The mattresses will be provided to families as they transition from homelessness to independence through the rehabilitation programs, services, and care received from the Los Angeles Union Rescue Mission's famed Hope Gardens Family Center.

"It is the objective of the Union Rescue Mission of Los Angeles that no child be raised on the streets. That's why we created our Hope Gardens Family Center, a transitional housing campus that offers sanctuary to women and children experiencing homelessness along with counseling, encouragement and training that will help them make a new beginning. We are extremely grateful to Zaahn for their special donation of mattresses that be given to families as they start their new lives," said Rev. Bales.

"We are proud to work with the Union Rescue Mission of Los Angeles in donating our mattresses to families as they exit the Hope Gardens program and enter their new lives," said Amir Tukulj, Chief Executive Officer of Thane Direct, worldwide distributor of Zaahn.

With the Zaahn mattress, for the first time ever, an affordable, customizable, memory foam mattress has been created that is delivered directly to the consumer's front door. Zaahn mattresses allow a person to easily choose a firmer side for more support or softer side for a plushier sleep by its simple "unzip and flip" system. Best of all, with its partner technology, couples can actually select their own individual comfort. The memory foam found in Zaahn's mattresses is constructed using open cell technology to help maintain a cool sleeping environment, while the cover is crafted from bamboo viscose to help keep the surface airy and comfortable, with an inner cover made from 100 percent cotton for breathability and temperature regulation. Visit zaahn.com for more information.

Established in 1891, Union Rescue Mission of Los Angeles operates a 5-story, 225,000 sq ft facility and separate 77-acre foothill campus that offers safety, support, nourishment, and care with the goal of transforming the homeless into productive members of the community. The Los Angeles Mission is one of the largest in the country and the oldest in Los Angeles.

