Technavio has announced the top five leading vendors in their recent global dairy processing equipment market report until 2021. This research report also lists 12 other prominent vendors that are expected to impact the market during the forecast period.

The global dairy processing equipment market has been witnessing significant growth due to the increase in the number of health-conscious consumers who prefer organic and processed dairy products. The growing consumer preference for high-quality dairy products, which are considered to have high nutritional value and quality, is another factor aiding the market growth. There is an increase in consumption of dairy products worldwide like increased cheese consumption in the US, milk powder consumption in Europe, and infant formula in China. The increase in small-scale dairy processing industries in various developing countries such as India and China is also fueling the market growth.

Competitive vendor landscape

The global dairy processing equipment market is fragmented with the presence of a large number of players. The intense competition among vendors worldwide creates difficulty for emerging players to compete with the leaders in the market in terms of quality, technology, and product pricing.

Sayani Roy, an industry expert at Technavio for research on food service, says, "The market is driven by the various new technologies that are emerging and the increasing consumption of dairy products in countries like China. Over the years, drying techniques like HPP, ultrafiltration, and spray drying have become popular in the dairy processing industries. These are used for processing dairy products since they help in preserving food products for a long time without affecting their nutritional benefits."

Top five dairy processing equipment market vendors

Alfa Laval

Alfa Laval is a Sweden-based company that specializes in the production of heavy industrial machines. Its products are used for heat transfer, separation, and fluid handling. It focuses on large-scale operations in the food, energy, and marine industries. It provides equipment for dairy processing which helps in processing cheese, ice cream, milk, cream, yogurt, and others.

GEA Group

GEA Group is a Germany-based company that manufactures equipment and is a process technology provider for the food industry. It has a wide product portfolio and a huge customer base. It focuses on providing equipment for industries such as food and beverages, pharma, dairy farming, dairy processing, chemical, marine, and utilities.

Krones

Krones plans, develops, and manufactures machines in the field of processing, filling, and packaging. It manufactures equipment for processing and treating dairy products, beer, fruit juices, and others. It has various subsidiaries such as KIC Krones, Evoguard, Syskron, Kosme, Milkron, HST, System Logistics, and ecomac.

SPX FLOW

SPX FLOW specializes in providing engineered solutions for various industry problems. It has a wide innovative product portfolio. It serves various industries such as food and beverages, power generation and distribution, gas and oil production, manufacturing, pharmaceutical, agriculture, and others. The majority of its sales stem from the food and beverages industry. The core brands of SPX FLOW in the food and beverages industry are Anhydro, APV, Bran+Luebbe, e&e, Gerstenberg Schroeder, LIGHTNIN, Seital, and Waukesha Cherry-Burrell.

Tetra Laval International

Tetra Laval International is a Sweden-based company that provides packaging, processing, and distribution solutions for various food such as liquids, fruit and vegetables, dairy, and processed food. The company operates through business segments like milk production, food preparation, food processing, packaging, and distribution.

