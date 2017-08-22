

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - In an effort to increase pressure on North Korea, the Treasury Department on Tuesday imposed new sanctions on several Chinese and Russian entities and individuals accused of supporting the communist country.



The Treasury said it is targeting ten entities and six individuals in response to North Korea's ongoing development of weapons of mass destruction, violations of UN Security Council Resolutions, and attempted evasion of U.S. sanctions.



The targets include three Chinese coal companies the Treasury said are collectively responsible for importing nearly half a billion dollars' worth of North Korean coal between 2013 and 2016.



Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said the U.S. will continue to increase pressure on North Korea by targeting those who support the advancement of nuclear and ballistic missile programs and isolating them from the American financial system.



'It is unacceptable for individuals and companies in China, Russia, and elsewhere to enable North Korea to generate income used to develop weapons of mass destruction and destabilize the region,' Mnuchin said.



He added, 'We are taking actions consistent with UN sanctions to show that there are consequences for defying sanctions and providing support to North Korea, and to deter this activity in the future.'



Earlier this month, the UN Security Council voted to strengthen sanctions on North Korea in response to the communist nation's recent ballistic missile launches.



The new sanctions, which were supported by China and Russia, include a full ban on the export of coal, iron and iron ore from North Korea.



President Donald Trump and Pyongyang have subsequently engaged in a war of words, with the president warning North Korea further threats would be met with 'fire and fury like the world has never seen.'



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX