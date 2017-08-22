Global Piezoelectric Smart Materials Market 2017-2021: Market to Grow at CAGR of 13.17% - Increasing Demand from Military and Aerospace Sectors

DUBLIN, August 22, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Piezoelectric Smart Materials Market 2017-2021" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The global piezoelectric smart materials market to grow at a CAGR of 13.17% during the period 2017-2021.

Global Piezoelectric Smart Materials Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report also includes a discussion of the Key vendors operating in this market. To calculate the market size, the report considers the retail selling price as the average selling price of the product.

The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is Increasing introduction of nanotechnology in smart materials The advances in nanotechnology toward piezoelectric materials will bring a new segment for the piezoelectric materials in the global piezoelectric smart materials market. Nanotechnology deals with materials that are tiny or little in size. It generally involves the development of nano-sized materials and systems. There has been a trend in the use of nanotechnology in the organic light-emitting transistor. Smart nanofibers are increasingly being used in light-emitting transistors as well as in advanced organic solar cells.

According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is Increasing demand from military and aerospace sectors. The spacecraft industry has been a major factor in the growth of the global piezoelectric smart materials market. Materials with advanced functional properties, such as shape memory, electrochromic, and piezoelectricity, are experiencing high demand from the aerospace sector. These materials are used to control the airflow across the wings of aircraft, maintain take-off, flying, and landing in an efficient way with less noise. There are many applications of piezoelectric smart materials in aircraft such as wing morphing and flapping wing technologies. These materials are used to solve problems with the aircraft such as engine vibration, high cabin noise levels, ice formation on wings, flow separation due to turbulence, and control surfaces in cold climatic conditions.

Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is Lack of awareness about piezoelectric smart materials. The piezoelectric smart materials are high-performance materials that have many benefits in various applications including automotive, healthcare, construction, and consumer goods. However, the market growth depends on how well their use or applications are known to the population. Some end-users are unaware of these high-performance materials, and some manufacturers do not have a proper strategy to sell the products, resulting in less demand in the market.

Key vendors



AAC Technologies

Arkema

CEDRAT TECHNOLOGIES

Kyocera

Solvay

Other prominent vendors



APC International

Channel Technologies Group

Piezo Kinetics

Mide Technology

Qortek



Key Topics Covered:



Part 01:Executive summary



Part 02: Scope of the report



Part 03: Research Methodology



Part 04: Introduction



Part 05: Market landscape



Part 06: Market segmentation by type



Part 07: Market segmentation by application



Part 08: Market segmentation by end-user



Part 09: Geographical segmentation



Part 10: Decision framework



Part 11: Drivers and challenges



Part 12: Market trends



Part 13: Vendor landscape



Part 14: Key vendor analysis



Part 15: Appendix



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/5rz4wr/global





Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716