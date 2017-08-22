sprite-preloader
Conroy Gold & Natural Resources Plc - Result of Court Hearing

22 August 2017

Conroy Gold and Natural Resources plc
("Conroy" or "the Company")

Result of Court Hearing

Conroy Gold and Natural Resources plc (AIM: CGNR; ESM: CGNR.I), the gold exploration and development company focused on Ireland and Finland, notes that the High Court in Dublin has today agreed to hold an expedited hearing on 14 September 2017 of Mr O'Sullivan's claim that he and his nominees were validly appointed to the board of directors of the Company at the Company's EGM held on 4 August 2017, with pleadings to be exchanged in the meantime in accordance with a timeline set by the Court.

Contacts:

Conroy Gold and Natural Resources plc
Tel: +353-1-479-6180
Professor Richard Conroy, Chairman

Allenby Capital Limited (Nomad)
Tel: +44-20-3328-5656
Virginia Bull / James Thomas / Nick Harriss

Beaufort Securities (Broker)
Tel: +44-20-7382-8300
Jon Belliss / Elliot Hance

IBI Corporate Finance Limited (ESM Adviser)
Tel: +353-766-234-800
Ger Heffernan / Jan Fitzell

Lothbury Financial Services
Tel: +44-20-3290-0707
Michael Padley

Hall Communications
Tel: +353-1-660-9377
Don Hall


© 2017 PR Newswire