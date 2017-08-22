Conroy Gold & Natural Resources Plc - Result of Court Hearing

22 August 2017

Conroy Gold and Natural Resources plc

("Conroy" or "the Company")

Result of Court Hearing

Conroy Gold and Natural Resources plc (AIM: CGNR; ESM: CGNR.I), the gold exploration and development company focused on Ireland and Finland, notes that the High Court in Dublin has today agreed to hold an expedited hearing on 14 September 2017 of Mr O'Sullivan's claim that he and his nominees were validly appointed to the board of directors of the Company at the Company's EGM held on 4 August 2017, with pleadings to be exchanged in the meantime in accordance with a timeline set by the Court.

