A global auto dealership company recently took help from Quantzig to ameliorate their sales through digital analytics. This client was finding it difficult to balance between their acquired clients and maintaining their existing clients.

This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170822005072/en/

Quantzig's digital analytics solution helps drive sales for an auto dealership firm. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The advent of new technologies has transformed the automotive industry due to which manufacturers have started using digital analytics to understand consumers' behavior. Effective strategies are also being devised using digital analytics to spur the sales of the automotive manufacturers. Digital analytics is being used to build new networks and branding of the companies.

According to Quantzig's marketing analytics experts, "The manufacturers are also devising services in the form of digital analytics to understand the consumer behavior and devise effective strategies; thereby, driving sales and impacting the bottom line."

Request A Free Demo to see how Quantzig's solutions can help you

This digital analytics solution provides benefits that help the clients to:

Generate considerable amount of revenue and service transactions

Acquire new customers and retain existing customers

Produce an estimated ROI in return for every dollar invested in digital ads

Promote both vehicle sales and existing vehicle services

This digital analytics solution offers predictive insights such as:

Promotion of different brands of cars

Identifying the potential consumers who were intending to purchase the car

Emphasis on the importance of acquisition and retention

Refining the targets and launching additional digital marketing campaigns

Identifying the right person, right channel, and increasing the marketing ROI

Request A Free Proposal to see how Quantzig's solutions can help you

Looking for additional insights on market analysis? View the full case study

About Quantzig

Quantzig is a global analytics and advisory firm with offices in the US, UK, Canada, China, and India. For more than 12 years, we have assisted our clients across the globe with end-to-end data modeling capabilities to leverage analytics for prudent decision making. Today, our firm consists of 120+ clients, including 45 Fortune 500 companies. For more information on all of Quantzig's services and the solutions they have provided to Fortune 500 clients across all industries, please contact us.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170822005072/en/

Contacts:

Quantzig

Anirban Choudhury

Marketing Consultant

hello@quantzig.com

https://www.quantzig.com/contact-us