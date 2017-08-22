In connection with the investigation triggered by the Romanian National Anti-Corruption Directorate ("DNA"), which we have previously disclosed to the market and to our investors in the initial public offering prospectus dated 26 April 2017, in the supplemental prospectus dated 8 May 2017 (together, the "Prospectus"), as well as in the subsequent public reports, we inform you that, based on the public release no 832/VIII/3 issued on 22 August 2017, the DNA sent to court under the judiciary control Mr. Ioan Bendei (Vice-president of the Board of Directors of RCS RDS S.A. the Company's subsidiary ("RCS&RDS")) in connection with the offences of bribery and accessory to money laundering, as well as RCS&RDS in connection with the offences of bribery and money laundering, INTEGRASOFT S.R.L. (one of RCS&RDS's subsidiaries in Romania) in connection with the offence of accessory to money laundering, Mr. Mihai Dinei (member of the Board of directors of RCS&RDS) in connection with the offences of accessory to bribery and accessory to money laundering, and Mr. Serghei Bulgac (Chief Executive Officer of the Company and General Manager and President of the Board of Directors of RCS&RDS) in connection with the offence of money laundering.

The DNA has requested the Bucharest Tribunal to maintain the preventive and precautionary measures instituted by the DNA, amongst which we recall the attachment of the two real estate assets pertaining to RCS&RDS to secure an amount of up to Lei 13,714,414 (approximately 3 million) that was instituted by the DNA on 25 July 2017.

We strongly believe that RCS&RDS, INTEGRASOFT S.R.L. and their current and former officers have acted appropriately and in compliance with the law, and we restate that we will defend against all the above allegations.

We do not expect these measures to interfere with the Company's, RCS&RDS's or any of their subsidiaries' business in any material manner.

