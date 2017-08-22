NOT FOR PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECT OR INDIRECT, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, AUSTRALIA, NEW ZEALAND, HONG KONG, JAPAN, CANADA, SWITZERLAND, SINGAPORE, SOUTH AFRICA OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH THE PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION WOULD BE UNLAWFUL.



The Board of Directors of Auriant Mining AB (publ) ("Auriant Mining" or the "Company") has prepared a prospectus regarding the rights issue that was announced on 28 June 2017. The prospectus has been approved and registered by Finansinspektionen. The prospectus is now available on the Company's website (www.auriant.com) and on Mangold's website (www.mangold.se) and will be available on Finansinspektionen's website (www.fi.se). New information regarding the Company's profit forecast has also been released.



Summary of the rights issue



· In the rights issue no more than 71,209,716 new shares can be issued, which would amount to approximately 178 MSEK.



· The subscription period will be 23 August - 8 September 2017 with a subscription price of 2.50 SEK per share. If the rights issue is fully subscribed Auriant Mining will receive approximately 85 MSEK in cash before transaction costs and approximately 93 MSEK of debt will be set off.



· The rights issue is underwritten to 80 per cent through a subscription commitment from the main owner, Bertil Holdings Ltd. and external subscription guarantee agreements.



· One (1) existing share entitles the holder to one (1) subscription right. One (1) subscription right entitles the holder to subscribe for four (4) offer shares.



· For every one (1) subscribed and allotted share in the Offering the subscriber will receive one (1) warrant free of charge that will entitle the holder of the warrant to subscribe for one (1) new share.



· The exercise period for the warrants will be between 19 March and 30 March 2018.



· The strike price of the warrants will be the VWAP (Volume Weighted Average Price) of Auriant Mining's share 10 days prior to the exercise period of the warrants with a discount of 25 per cent, with a minimum strike price of 2.50 SEK and a maximum strike price of 3.50 SEK.



Indicative timetable for the offering



23 August - 6 Trading period for the subscription rights September 2017 Trading starts in intermediary shares (BTA) 23 August 2017 23 August - 8 The subscription period for the offering September 2017 12 September 2017 Announcement of the outcome of the offering Week 38 Last day of trading in the Intermediary Shares on Nasdaq First North Premier Sweden 19-30 March 2018 Exercise period for the warrants



Profit forecast



In connection with the publication of the prospectus regarding the Company's rights issue, the Company has chosen to publish a more detailed profit forecast with additional information regarding revenues and costs compared to the profit forecast communicated on 28 June 2017. However the profit forecast is based on the same assumptions as the previously announced forecast with an EBITDA for 2017 of approximately 14 MUSD.



KUSD 2017 2016 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total revenues 38,287 43,080 Cost of sales -30,139 -25,962 Other operation costs, including depreciation, amortization -1,273 -2,002 and write downs -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Operating profit/(loss) 6,875 15,416 Depreciation, amortization and write downs -6,837 -6,588 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- EBITDA 13,712 22,004



Advisers



Mangold Fondkommission AB is acting as financial adviser to the Company. Advokatfirman Westermark Anjou AB is acting as the legal adviser to the Company on aspects related to the Swedish law and CIS London & Partners LLP is acting as the legal adviser on aspects related to the Russian law.



For more information, please contact:



Sergey Ustimenko, CEO



tel: +7 495 660 22 20



e-mail: sergey.ustimenko@auriant.com



Company name: Auriant Mining AB



Short name: AUR



ISIN-code: SE0001337213



Website: www.auriant.com Twitter: @auriantmining



Auriant Mining AB (AUR) is a Swedish junior mining company focused on gold exploration and production in Russia, primarily in Zabaikalye and the Republics of Khakassia and Tyva. The company has currently four assets, including one operating mine (Tardan), one early stage exploration asset and two development assets.



Since July 19, 2010, Auriant Mining's shares are traded on First North Premier at the NASDAQ OMX Nordic Exchange under the short name AUR. For more information please visit www.auriant.com. Mangold Fondkommission is Certified Adviser to Auriant, for more information please call +46 8 503 015 50 or visit www.mangold.se.



This information is information that Auriant Mining AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 18:35 CET on 22 August 2017.



