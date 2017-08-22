Three recently launched cryptocurrency mining rigs from Hminers have now started receiving an encouraging response from the earliest users. These multi algorithm mining rigs were designed by the company to deliver a higher hash rate with minimum power consumption.



MIAMI, 2017-08-22 18:30 CEST (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hminers is pleased to reveal that their recently launched cryptocurrency mining rigs are off to an encouraging start, with positive reviews coming in from several users. It may be recalled that the company has recently come up with H2U Miner, H4U Miner, and Rack Equipped with 5 x H4U, three advanced and powerful mining rigs that have already shown promises of making a strong impact on the rapidly expanding crowdfunding market. All these products are now selling successfully on the company's website www.hminers.com.



With the steadily growing population of cryptocurrencies, the demand for mining rigs has also experienced a significant growth over the years. However, unfortunately, many of the available products fail to deliver the desired level of hash rate to the users. Incidentally, hash rate is the most important parameter to judge the efficiency of a mining rig. Moreover, many industry experts have expressed concern about the high electric power consumption by most of the mining rigs available on the market.



Hminers is a team of cryptocurrency enthusiasts and experts that grabbed the attention of the industry some years ago by creating the world's first 10 nm ASIC Chip. Now, the company has worked diligently to deliver three cryptocurrency mining rigs that not only deliver extremely high hash rates, but also address the problem of excessive power consumption.



Some of the top features of these mining rigs include



-- High hash rates -- Low power consumption -- Built and designed to operate under multiple algorithms -- Low noise and heat generation -- Suitable for mining Bitcoin/Litecoin/Ethereum/Dash -- Guaranteed Return of Investment in less than a month



Expressing pleasure about the company's H2U Miner, a recent user mentioned, "I have recently purchased the H2U Miner from Hminers and the experience so far has been just amazing. With solid hash rate and low power consumption, this product is certainly miles ahead of any other mining rig I have used so far. My accolades to the creators for delivering something that the market has been missing so far."



Reacting to the positive market response for the mining rigs, a senior official from Hminers stated, "Our team has spent several months in evaluating, prototyping, and extreme-condition pressure testing of these products to achieve perfection. It is certainly great to see that their effort and dedication is making a serious difference in the user experience of our customers."



To find out more about the new Hminers Mining Rigs, please visit https://hminers.com/products/



About Hminers: Hminers is the most recognizable company in the cryptocurrency industry and the proud creators of the world's first 10 nm ASIC Chip. The core team of this organization comprises of top level specialists from globally renowned organizations such as IBM, Microsoft, and Samsung.



