

OCTOPUS AIM VCT 2 PLC



22 August 2017



Amendment - Issue of Equity and Total Voting Rights



Amendment of RNS published at 09:59 on 15 August 2017 - the third paragraph has been amended to refer to the 4,731 Ordinary Shares of 0.01p each being issued under the current Offer for Subscription (as set out in the Prospectus dated 16 June 2017) and the fourth paragraph amended to confirm that an application has been made for the new shares to be admitted to the Official List.



Octopus AIM VCT 2 plc (the 'Company') announces that the following issues of Ordinary Shares of 0.01p each in the capital of the Company were allotted on 11 August 2017:



a. 1,349 Shares in relation to an offer for subscription pursuant to a prospectus issued by the Company dated 1 February 2013;



b. 2,736 Shares in relation to a top up offer for subscription pursuant to an offer document issued by the Company and Octopus AIM VCT plc dated 3 February 2014;



c. 5,629 Shares in relation to a joint offer for subscription pursuant to an offer document issued by the Company and Octopus AIM VCT plc dated 29 August 2014;



d. 6,414 Shares in relation to a joint offer for subscription pursuant to an offer document issued by the Company and Octopus AIM VCT plc dated 21 December 2015; and



e. 138 Shares in relation to a top up offer for subscription pursuant to an offer document issued by the Company and Octopus AIM VCT plc dated 06 February 2017.



The Company announces that the Shares referred to in a. b. c. d. and e. above were issued and allotted at a price of 95.4p per share, equivalent to the current NAV of 90.1p grossed up by up to 5.5%, under the terms of the relevant document. The allotments of the Ordinary Shares of 0.01p each in the capital of the Company were made after the close of the respective offers for subscription and relate to shares allotted as a result of reduced adviser charges in accordance with the terms and conditions of the respective offers for subscription.



In addition, a further 4,731 Ordinary Shares of 0.01p each were issued under the current Offer for Subscription (as set out in the Prospectus dated 16 June 2017) and allotted to employees of Octopus Capital Limited at a price of 95.4p per share, equivalent to the current NAV of 90.1p grossed up by up to 5.5%, as a result of a rebate of part of the annual management charge by Octopus Investments Limited, the Company's investment manager.



Application for the new shares to be admitted to the Official List of the UK Listing Authority and to trading on the London Stock Exchange's main market for listed securities has been made and dealings are expected to commence on or around 25 August 2017.



The issued share capital and total voting rights of the Company is now: 87,566,050 Ordinary Shares.



For further information please contact: Nicola Board Company Secretary 020 7776 8663



