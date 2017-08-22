Quantzig helped a global dental-care provider overcome their business challenge by providing patient acquisition solution through targeted marketing. The client wanted to acquire and retain patients; deliver personalized, comprehensive, and preventative care; and create a predictive marketing model to enhance their ROI.

Acquiring and retaining patients is very important for a dental care provider. As a result, marketers are relying on analytics to identify the weakness, opportunities, and strengths of the organization to form a strong marketing plan to attract new patients. Additionally, referral bonus system, identifying the target audience, encouraging an offer to beat the existing competition, and patient reviews and web presence are other processes through which they can improve patient acquisition.

According to Quantzig's marketing analytics experts, "To attract new dental patients, the dentist should ideally offer a competitive product at a competitive price without compromising on the services. To devise a robust strategic dental marketing plan, the marketers are relying heavily on analytics to identify weaknesses, opportunities, and potential strengths in the organization."

This patient acquisition solution offered benefits that helped the clients to:

Gain better return on ad spend ratio

Outperform targeted marketing campaign of the control group in terms of response rates

Understand the provider analytics in terms of patient segmentation, patient journey analysis, patient lifetime value analysis

Understand patient churn rates





This patient acquisition solution also offered predictive insights on:

How to establish a unique value proposition

Using dental postcards to effectively pique the interest of better quality patients

Direct marketing dollars to the right patients and generate positive ROI

Creating a robust healthcare CRM platform



