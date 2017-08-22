Technavio analysts forecast the global dumplings marketto grow at a CAGR of almost 8% during the forecast period, according to their latest report.

The research study covers the present scenario and growth prospects of the global dumplingsmarketfor 2017-2021. The market is segmented based onproduct (frozen dumplings and ready-to-eat dumplings) and geography (APAC, EMEA, and the Americas).

Dumplings are universal and every culture has their own version of dumplings. The growth in the market is expected to be primarily because of the increase in the demand for healthy meals and appetizers. With the increasing popularity, a greater number of consumers in almost all the developed and developing economies purchase dumplings. However, the growth of the market will be affected by the multiple products recalls that also have the potential to hamper the brand image and the consumer trust.

Technavio food and beverage research analysts highlight the following three factors that are contributing to the growth of the global dumplings market:

Several dumpling varieties

Increasing demand due to health factors

Changing lifestyles and urbanization

Several dumpling varieties

Dumplings are prepared all over the world in different forms. Almost every region has their own version of dumplings in different shapes, sizes, flavors, and fillings. They are consumed as appetizers and in the main course. In Asia, dumplings are commonly prepared in China, Japan, India, Indonesia, Filipino, Korea, and others. In China, dumplings were introduced eons ago. Dumplings like jiaozi, guotie, xiaolongbao, Cha Siu Bao, zongzi, and others are popular in China and a part of the traditional Chinese cuisine.

Manjunath Reddy, a lead food research analyst at Technavio, says, "In Korea, dumplings are called Mandu, which are mainly used to make a soup called Mandu-guk. In India, several different varieties of dumplings are available. These product varieties are available in different flavors and fillings that have varying nutritional value. In the Americas, tortilla dumplings, chicken dumplings, strawberry dumplings, ham dumplings and others are available. In Europe, dumplings like Gnocchi, Kartoffelknoedel, Khinkali, Ravioli, Pitepalts, and others are very popular. In addition, some varieties of dumplings are available in different flavors."

Increasing demand due to health factors

Consumers are becoming more aware of the food ingredients and look for "better-for-you" ingredients that are of high-quality. Each culture makes their own kinds of dumplings, but there is a need to make the dumplings healthy. Dumplings are made from different kinds of fillings and prepared in multiple methods like steaming, frying, steaming, baking, simmering, and others. Different dumplings have different nutritional values.

"Most of the dumplings are considered healthy as they contain fewer calories than that of other appetizers and main course meals. Some of the dumplings like Gyoza, Pierogi, Ravioli, Char Siu Bao, Pastéis, and others are considered as healthy. In addition to this, many other dumpling varieties can be made healthy by changing their filling and dough. For instance, samosa, a popular Indian form of dumpling is usually oily and unhealthy. However, changing the filling and cooking styles of samosa make it healthy," adds Manjunath.

Changing lifestyles and urbanization

The increase in urbanization indicates a rise in the income per capita and disposable personal income, which leads to changes in lifestyle and diet. Consumers actively look for healthier food products. The food markets in most developed economies like Japan, the US, Canada, and in some developing nations are getting influenced by the shift in consumption pattern. Manufacturers are also investing across various sectors.

The rise in the disposable income and improved economic conditions in most countries are fueling the demand for healthy and tasty convenience foods and dumplings. Urban lifestyle can also lead to poor and deteriorating health conditions due to unhealthy eating. Therefore, with the increasing awareness of the benefits of healthy eating, the consumer demand for healthy and tasty food options is increasing. The increased awareness of the health-related benefits associated with it will drive the global dumplings market during the forecast period.

Top vendors:

AJINOMOTO

CJ Group

General Mills

Wei-Chuan

