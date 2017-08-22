Price, Utah--(Newsfile Corp. - August 22, 2017) - Today, Dustless Technologies® announced that they have expanded their DustBuddie® line of universal-fit dust-control shrouds to work with worm drive and hypoid circular saws. The DustBuddie for 7-¼" Worm Drive Circular Saws™ is designed to capture harmful silica dust without using water. It captures dust at the point-of-origin, eliminating the messy and dangerous airborne dust created when cutting concrete and stone.



Complies with OSHA's new Silica Rule

This shroud has been third-party tested and verified to comply with OSHA's Silica Rule and will keep the jobsite safe, clean, and regulation-compliant when used with a vacuum with sufficient air-flow and filtration, such as the Dustless Technologies' Wet+Dry or HEPA vacuums.



Patent-pending Features Make Dangerous Work Safer and Easier

The design of the new DustBuddie allows users to maintain a clear line-of-sight to the blade, a feature lacking on other shrouds. Six non-marking wheels allow the shroud and saw to glide over the work surface, delivering straighter cuts while the optimized airflow chamber provides great dust collection.



It also features a simple hook-and-loop method of installation, requiring no tools and taking just seconds. The shroud body is made of a special blend of polycarbonate & ABS and is shielded by a stainless-steel base plate. It's lightweight and durable, giving you dust-free cutting job after job. The hose port accommodates two different standard cuff sizes.



"Our goal was to help builders get work done faster while also protecting them from dangerous silica dust. Whether cutting expansion lines, scoring concrete for demolition and/or repair, or cutting stone countertops, the DustBuddie for 7-¼" Worm Drive and Hypoid Circular Saws will be an asset on the jobsite. Like all Dustless products, it cleans as you work, saving time and money," said Kendall Hansen, who led the design project.



For a closer look at features, and to see it in action, see: http://www.dustlesstools.com/productdetails/D4000/CuttingShrouds.php



Universal Fit

Consistent with the Dustless design philosophy, this new shroud is designed to work with as many major brand circular saw models as possible. Many companies try to persuade users to buy all new power tools in order to comply with OSHA's new silica rule. Dustless knows that most contractors already have perfectly good power tools, and is on a mission to help them enjoy a Dustless work environment without breaking the bank.



Testimonial

"I had to cut a new garage floor today and had a chance to try out my DustBuddie. Talk about slick! In the past, after cutting a floor, I would have dust all over. My clothes would be trashed and I would need a shower to clean the concrete dust out of my hair. Not today. I just wish they had come out with this 20 years ago." - John Rugg, a contractor in Salt Lake City, Utah.



About Dustless Technologies

Headquartered in the small mining community of Price, Utah, Dustless Technologies has helped keep job sites free of harmful dust since 1997, and homes free of fine wood ash since 1988. More information about the DustBuddie for 7-¼" Worm Drive Circular Saws (part D4000) and others can be found at www.DustlessTools.com.



Media Contact:

Ryan Owens

800.568.3949