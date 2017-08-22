

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Swiss stock market ended Tuesday's session with a solid gain. The market hit its intraday high in early trade and then pared its gains over the course of the session.



Investors remain in a cautious mood due to the uncertainty surrounding the Trump administration. Traders also appeared reluctant to make any major moves ahead of the upcoming economic policy symposium in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, which will begin on Thursday.



The Swiss Market Index increased by 0.90 percent Tuesday and finished at 8,963.83. The Swiss Leader Index climbed 0.94 percent and the Swiss Performance Index added 0.94 percent.



Sonova was the top gainer of the session, with an increase of 3.1 percent. Lonza ended the day with a gain of 1.8 percent, but had been up by over 2 percent earlier in the day.



Richemont increased 1.6 percent after the Swiss watch export data showed a further recovery for the industry. Shares of Swatch also rose 0.6 percent.



Clariant advanced 2.0 percent and ABB gained 1.9 percent. Schindler increased 1.5 percent and Adecco added 1.4 percent. LafargeHolcim and Geberit each rose by 1.1 percent. Partners Group finished higher by 1.2 percent and Swisscom added 1.1 percent.



The index heavyweights all finished in the green Tuesday. Roche increased 1.1 percent and Novartis gained 0.9 percent. Shares of Nestlé also finished up by 0.8 percent.



Credit Suisse climbed 0.7 percent and UBS added 0.1 percent.



