Fluctuations in retail commodity prices, price shifts, and the pressure applied by its retail partners are some of the major challenges faced by a global retailer while determining the best price for its products. As a result of such challenges, the client approached Quantzig to gain better insights on the pricing architecture across products and channels and solve its pricing challenges to achieve a competitive advantage over its counterparts.
This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170822005074/en/
A global retailer was facing challenges retaining the price of its products, owing to the fluctuations in commodity prices, competitors price shifts, and the pressure applied by its retail partners. (Graphic: Business Wire)
As customer expectations have gone higher, retailers have been forced to come up with strong pricing strategies. To keep up with the competitors and the growing expectations of the consumers, retailers are adopting pricing analytics solutions with an aim of improving product pricing. With the help of pricing analytics, retailers can cope with the pressure of competition and consumer price sensitivity.
According to Quantzig's pricing analytics experts, "The demand for the robust expansion of the retail landscape has been increasing due to fierce competition, evolving consumer preferences, and evolving retail landscape."
Request A Free Demo to see how Quantzig's solutions can help you
This pricing analytics solution provides benefits such as:
- Improved profitability while increasing overall sales
- Improved overall prize for the value chain
- Developed a demand model to predict the fluctuation in prices
- Improved demand forecasting, inventory management, logistics, and tighter process controls
This pricing analytics solutions offers predictive insights such as:
- Measuring internal and external influences on risk and revenue, price elasticity, and providing optimized results
- Optimizing pricing at the national, region, or zone level
- Forecasting and comparing the impact on sales, margin, and profit
- Building customer loyalty, optimizing category assortments, segment pricing strategies
Request A Free Proposal to see how Quantzig's solutions can help you
Looking for additional insights on market analysis? View the full case study
About Quantzig
Quantzig is a global analytics and advisory firm with offices in the US, UK, Canada, China, and India. For more than 12 years, we have assisted our clients across the globe with end-to-end data modeling capabilities to leverage analytics for prudent decision making. Today, our firm consists of 120+ clients, including 45 Fortune 500 companies. For more information on all of Quantzig's services and the solutions they have provided to Fortune 500 clients across all industries, please contact us.
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170822005074/en/
Contacts:
Quantzig
Anirban Choudhury
Marketing Consultant
hello@quantzig.com
https://www.quantzig.com/contact-us