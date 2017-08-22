Fluctuations in retail commodity prices, price shifts, and the pressure applied by its retail partners are some of the major challenges faced by a global retailer while determining the best price for its products. As a result of such challenges, the client approached Quantzig to gain better insights on the pricing architecture across products and channels and solve its pricing challenges to achieve a competitive advantage over its counterparts.

This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170822005074/en/

A global retailer was facing challenges retaining the price of its products, owing to the fluctuations in commodity prices, competitors price shifts, and the pressure applied by its retail partners. (Graphic: Business Wire)

As customer expectations have gone higher, retailers have been forced to come up with strong pricing strategies. To keep up with the competitors and the growing expectations of the consumers, retailers are adopting pricing analytics solutions with an aim of improving product pricing. With the help of pricing analytics, retailers can cope with the pressure of competition and consumer price sensitivity.

According to Quantzig's pricing analytics experts, "The demand for the robust expansion of the retail landscape has been increasing due to fierce competition, evolving consumer preferences, and evolving retail landscape."

Request A Free Demo to see how Quantzig's solutions can help you

This pricing analytics solution provides benefits such as:

Improved profitability while increasing overall sales

Improved overall prize for the value chain

Developed a demand model to predict the fluctuation in prices

Improved demand forecasting, inventory management, logistics, and tighter process controls

This pricing analytics solutions offers predictive insights such as:

Measuring internal and external influences on risk and revenue, price elasticity, and providing optimized results

Optimizing pricing at the national, region, or zone level

Forecasting and comparing the impact on sales, margin, and profit

Building customer loyalty, optimizing category assortments, segment pricing strategies

Request A Free Proposal to see how Quantzig's solutions can help you

Looking for additional insights on market analysis? View the full case study

About Quantzig

Quantzig is a global analytics and advisory firm with offices in the US, UK, Canada, China, and India. For more than 12 years, we have assisted our clients across the globe with end-to-end data modeling capabilities to leverage analytics for prudent decision making. Today, our firm consists of 120+ clients, including 45 Fortune 500 companies. For more information on all of Quantzig's services and the solutions they have provided to Fortune 500 clients across all industries, please contact us.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170822005074/en/

Contacts:

Quantzig

Anirban Choudhury

Marketing Consultant

hello@quantzig.com

https://www.quantzig.com/contact-us