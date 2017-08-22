A leading business conglomerate approached Quantzig seeking customer analytics solutions for the retail market. By leveraging customer analytics, the client wanted to understand the growth potential and augment placement of store locations and franchise territories accurately and drive strategic business decisions.

A few small details about the customer can make a huge impact on the retailers and their decisions. Customer analytics is used by many retailers to understand customers' behavior and act in accordance with their preferences and choices. Many customers have moved to online retailing, leaving behind the conventional in-store shopping. Consequently, to keep up with this competition, retail marketers have started using customer analytics to cope with the added peer pressure.

According to Quantzig's customer analytics experts, "To stay on par with the high level of competition in the retail landscape, marketers are increasingly adopting customer analytics to effectively understand customers' behavior and act in accordance with their preferences and choices."

This customer analytics solution provides benefits such as:

Determining the right score model for each market and the right spacing between stores

Developing a long-term roll-out strategy

Optimizing merchandising mixes at the store level

Maximizing the performance of each store

This customer analytics solution offers predictive insights such as:

Reduction in the time taken for a new store to become profitable

Increase the number of stores

Understand growth potential, maximize franchise territories, and improve sales performance

Determine the number of locations a market or a franchise territory can support

Identify the best sites of new locations

About Quantzig

Quantzig is a global analytics and advisory firm with offices in the US, UK, Canada, China, and India. For more than 12 years, we have assisted our clients across the globe with end-to-end data modeling capabilities to leverage analytics for prudent decision making. Today, our firm consists of 120+ clients, including 45 Fortune 500 companies. For more information on all of Quantzig's services and the solutions they have provided to Fortune 500 clients across all industries, please contact us.

