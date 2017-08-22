The "Global Guide of Coming Off-patent Agrochemical Active Ingredients Fourth Edition" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

As a good guide for pesticide companies who are interested in commercial development of coming off-patent products, this report is the fourth edition report on coming off-patent agrochemicals in the world.

This report contains profiles of 34 active ingredients (15 herbicides, 7 insecticides, 11 fungicides and 1 safener), whose patents will be expired in 2017-2022. The coming off-patent active ingredients are expected to add value to the pesticide market. Compared with developing new varieties of pesticides, to develop the pesticides whose patent have been expired will not only cost less and have lower risk, but also enjoy considerable profits. In a word, it will be a huge market with tremendous commercial value.

In this report, the author focuses on the information of the patent products including basic information, history, synthesis route, application, physical safety data, patent information and registration information.

Readers of this Report Can:

Gain an overview of the coming off-patent products whose patents will be expired in 2017-2022;

Know the registration situation of the hot products of agricultural giants in main agricultural countries

Key Topics Covered:

1 Profiles of coming off-patent herbicides

1.1 Aminopyralid

1.2 Flucetosulfuron

1.3 Flufenpyr-ethyl

1.4 Foramsulfuron

1.5 Metamifop

1.6 Orthosulfamuron

1.7 Penoxsulam

1.8 Pinoxaden

1.9 Pyrasulfotole

1.10 Pyroxasulfone

1.11 Pyroxsulam

1.12 Saflufenacil

1.13 Tembotrione

1.14 Thiencarbazone-methyl

1.15 Topramezone

2 Profiles of coming off-patent insecticides

2.1 Bistrifluron

2.2 Chlorantraniliprole

2.3 Clothianidin

2.4 Flubendiamide

2.5 Metofluthrin

2.6 Pyrifluquinazon

2.7 Spirotetramat

3 Profiles of coming off-patent fungicides

3.1 Amisulbrom

3.2 Benalaxyl-M

3.3 Fenpyrazamine

3.4 Fluopicolide

3.5 Fluoxastrobin

3.6 Isotianil

3.7 Mandipropamid

3.8 Metalaxyl-M

3.9 Metrafenone

3.10 Penflufen

3.11 Valifenalate

4 Others

4.1 Cyprosulfamide

Companies Mentioned

Syngenta Canada Inc.

Bayer CropScience Inc.

LG Life Science, Ltd.

Kriltec S.A.

Tampa S.A.

