Energy Drinks Market Report 2017: Key Vendors are Red Bull GmbH, Monster Energy & Rockstar

The "Energy Drinks Market Analysis By Product (Alcoholic/Non-Alcoholic), Product Type (Non-Organic/Organic, Natural), Target Consumer (Teenagers, Adults, Geriatric), Distribution Channel (On-Trade/Off-Trade, Direct Selling),Segment Forecasts, 2014 - 2025" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The global energy drinks market is expected to reach USD 84.80 billion by 2025, according to this new report. Consumers looking for breaking the monotony in daily beverages include these energy drinks in their routine to improve their performance, and keep them hydrated at the same time.

Energy drinks which include high caffeine are expected to drive its demand as it helps the consumers to regain energy and increase their stamina. Both young, as well as aged customers are attracted towards these beverages, which promise to keep them healthy and active. More than 50% of the world population live in urban areas. Hectic lifestyle and rising disposable income coupled with a need for instant energy are expected to drive the market growth over the forecast period.

The non-alcoholic segment is expected to emerge as the largest and fastest growing product variant and is anticipated to account for a revenue share of 56% by 2025 at a CAGR of 7.8% over the forecast period.

Companies Mentioned

Red Bull GmbH

Taisho Pharmaceutical Co Ltd.

PepsiCo. Inc

Monster Energy

Rockstar, Inc.

Lucozade

Coco Cola Company

Amway

Arizona Beverages

Living Essentials LLC



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/rqzxfx/energy_drinks

