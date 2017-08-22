The "Introduction to the UK Financial Services Regulator FCA" training has been added to Research and Markets' offering.
To avoid costly intervention and scrutiny by the FCA, firms must portray confidence and understanding of what the regulator expects.
This course is designed to give attendees the confidence and understanding by making sense of the regulators approach to Financial Service firms, how they believe companies should be run and what they look for. Often Financial Services firms miss the opportunities to recognize areas that give cause FCA concerns, this course illustrates how to recognize and react to areas of concern before the regulator.
Each element of the course is designed to set out how attendees can work to ensure their respective firms act with confidence and understanding of the FCA. It explains the ways in which the regulators supervise firms, the powers available to them should they wish to take action against a firm and provides an outline of the principal areas of regulation in relation to the activities of a regulated firm.
By the End of this Course You Will:
Be able to understand the current financial services regulatory regime in the UK and its reasoning
Know what's involved in the authorization and approval process for new companies
Know the objectives of the FCA
Understand the shape of an effective regulatory handbook
Recognize the structure of effective regulator communications
Have basic knowledge of the supervisory and enforcement processes
Know the main sanctions the regulators can impose following enforcement action
Key Topics Covered:
Main Topics Covered During This Training:
The regulatory structure
FCA authorization process overview
Effective communication by the regulator to the financial services industry
FCA supervision activity
Communication with the FCA
Enforcement
Structure of the regulators handbook
For more information about this training visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/jzsjd2/introduction_to
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170822006018/en/
Contacts:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
Related Topics: Finance