DETROIT, MI--(Marketwired - August 22, 2017) - Leading tech repair brand uBreakiFix has opened five Detroit area stores over the last 15 months, with plans for continued expansion.

All five metro-Detroit stores are owned by Drew Lessaris and Matthew, Ron and Joyce Harb. The group opened the brand's inaugural Michigan store in Royal Oak in April 2016, followed by Southfield in June 2016, Troy in December 2016, Sterling Heights in June 2017 and Bloomfield Hills in July 2017. The group plans to expand into Wayne and Macomb counties next, followed by expansion into Ann Arbor, Brighton and Flint over the next two years.

"It has been a privilege to witness this great city's revitalization, and it's humbling to know that we have played a small role in that by investing in communities across the metro area," said Ron Harb. "This city has seen tough times, but the future is bright. We're excited to continue expanding our brand to better serve the various communities that call Detroit home."

On Sept. 6, uBreakiFix CEO and co-founder Justin Wetherill will visit Detroit to commemorate this major growth milestone with a ribbon cutting at uBreakiFix Troy, hosted by the Troy Chamber of Commerce. Wetherill and the uBreakiFix Detroit team will be available to receive media between 12:30 p.m. and 5 p.m.

"We started uBreakiFix on the belief that hard work could still achieve the American Dream," Wetherill said. "I can't think of a better setting for that vision than Detroit. At an average of one new store every three months, we're a true testament to Detroit's incredible growth and current business climate. We're grateful for the opportunity to be a part of it."

uBreakiFix was founded in 2009 by millennial duo David Reiff and Justin Wetherill, a 2017 Forbes 30 Under 30 honoree. The pair later partnered with Eddie Trujillo to transition their Internet-based brand to a brick and mortar tech repair alternative that was quick, affordable and provided a quality customer experience. Since its inception, the company has grown organically without debt, investors or consultants.

uBreakiFix services all brands of electronics, offering phone screen repair, computer repair and more to consumers and businesses alike. To date, the company has completed more than 3 million repairs, including cracked screens, water damage, software issues, camera issues and most other technical problems.

uBreakiFix has more than 325 locations open across the U.S. and Canada, with nearly 700 in development. uBreakiFix is known for its timely service, focus on providing an exceptional customer experience and its ability to fix anything and everything with a power button. Each repair comes with a 90-day warranty and a price match guarantee.

Founded in 2009, uBreakiFix specializes in the repair of small electronics, ranging from smartphones, game consoles, tablets, computers and everything in between. Cracked screens, water damage, software issues, camera issues and most any other problem can be repaired by visiting uBreakiFix stores across the U.S. and in Canada. uBreakiFix is the official walk-in repair partner for Pixel, a phone by Google.

