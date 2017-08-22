Technavio's latest market research report on the global electrochromic storage devices marketprovides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook from 2017-2021. Technaviodefines an emerging trend as a factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

According to Jujhar Singh, a lead analyst at Technavio for embedded systems research, "The global electrochromic storage devices market is expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 12% during the forecast period. This is due to increased demand for electrochromic storage devices for smart windows, doors, or roofs in houses and offices. Also, high demand for these devices in airplanes will further drive the growth of this market."

The top three emerging market trends driving the global electrochromic storage devicesmarket according to Technavio research analysts are:

Innovations in fragile coating-based electrochromic storage devices

Increase in energy storing capacity

Rising number of vendors and collaborations

Innovations in fragile coating-based electrochromic storage devices

In the current scenario, an electrochromic glass comes as a complete solution, where the entire window is coated with a layer of electrochromic metal oxide. This increases the overall cost of electrochromic windows. Scientists are focusing on developing an electrochromic technology, where a fragile electrochromic coating can be applied to an existing window glass. This will significantly reduce the cost of the process. The coating will be like a reel of self-adhesive plastic that users can stick on the existing windows in homes or offices. This will help in reducing the installation costs, lowering the impact of the challenge associated with high installation costs. It will result in higher revenue generation in the electrochromic storage devices market.

Increase in energy storing capacity

One of the trends in the market is to combine solar cells and electrochromic windows so that instead of uselessly reflecting sunlight away, these darkened smart windows can soak up that energy and store it for later use. Smart windows easily capture the solar energy falling on them during the day in batteries. This stored energy can be used to power lights inside homes or offices during the night. A smart electrochromic window that is doubled as a solar cell from both sides would be a relatively dark-colored window, and it would be less efficient at energy absorption when compared to a good solar cell.

Rising number of vendors and collaborations

Many new vendors are expected to enter the electrochromic storage devices market because of the increased demand from various sectors, including the transportation and commercial sectors. Building constructors are collaborating with electrochromic storage device vendors to install these devices in homes and offices.

"Due to the growing adoption of these devices, vendors are focusing on preparing business models that will increase the efficiency and reliability of these products. Many vendors are forging partnerships to provide innovative products in the market and increase their profitability. Such partnerships will also help vendors differentiate their products and remain competitive in the market," says Jujhar.

