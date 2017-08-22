JERSEY CITY, NJ -- (Marketwired) -- 08/22/17 -- Following a successful tax season and a dramatic increase in franchise ownership inquiries, Jackson Hewitt has a great need to hire tax preparers and other associates. To address the increased demand for services, Jackson Hewitt Tax Service® and its franchisees expect to hire more than 25,000 nationwide between now and the end of the year.

The positions with Jackson Hewitt will appeal to workers with widely different desires, from those looking for a long-term career path to those looking for a good job with flexibility to fit their lifestyle.

"You can live your life," said Briana DeSanctis, Jackson Hewitt tax preparer in Dover, NH. "I really enjoy the hours because they are really flexible."

DeSanctis likes to travel during the summer and as a seasonal tax preparer she has summers off. Other tax preparers appreciate the flexible schedules which allow them to spend more time with their families while still offering a professional environment.

Jackson Hewitt offers tax education training both online and classroom style, as well as continuing education and support to ensure the best possible client service and opportunities for career growth.

"We are more than a tax company. We are looking to hire people who want to make a difference in the lives of others," said Alan Ferber, Jackson Hewitt CEO. "We encourage applications from all individuals, whether they are starting their career, looking for a position that better suits their lifestyle or looking for a path to ownership."

Entry level Tax Pro positions can lead to career advancement within the second largest tax brand, and for some, even franchise ownership*. Every year, several Jackson Hewitt franchise territories are purchased and offices are opened by owners who started as seasonal tax preparers.

Jackson Hewitt is an innovator in the tax industry with a mission of helping the hardest-working Americans get their tax refunds faster, easier and at lower cost. Jackson Hewitt Tax Pros dig deep to find deductions that others miss so that clients get the biggest refund they deserve.

To learn about employment opportunities or enroll in tax education training, visit www.JacksonHewitt.com.

