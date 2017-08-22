Global $3.67 Billion Automotive Plastic Fasteners Market Analysis & Forecasts 2014-2025

DUBLIN, August 22, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Automotive Plastic Fasteners Market Analysis By Application (Interior, Exterior, Electronics, Powertrain, Chassis, Wire harnessing, Others), By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Rest of the World), And Segment Forecasts, 2011 - 2021" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The automotive plastic fasteners market is expected to reach USD 3.67 billion by 2021

Increasing substitution of metal fasteners in automotive interiors owing to improved aesthetics and lightweight characteristics is expected to propel demand.

The plastic fasteners production is highly influenced by high production volumes of automotive vehicles across major economies of the world. The market is highly fragmented and competitive owing to various small-scale manufacturers concentrated in countries including Thailand, China, and Germany.

The industry rivalry is expected to be high owing to manufacturers of low switching cost of manufacturers from metal to plastic products. However, factors including low tensile strength of the fasteners in high stress applications is expected to impact the product demand.

Illinois Tool Works Incorporated (ITW), ARaymond and Alcoa, Inc. are the major manufacturers dominating the market. Profit margins of companies vary in the range of 15 to 20% owing to reduced manufacturing costs. The uncertainty in automotive production statistics coupled with raw materials price volatility are expected to be major barriers for new entrants in the market.

Further key findings from the report suggest:

The product demand in automotive interior application is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.8% from 2017 to 2021, owing to their light weight, wide variety, and compatibility with the internal ambience of the vehicle. In addition, increasing product demand on account of their ability to resist water and dust ingress in car interiors, is expected to propel growth

The average price and weight of a plastic fastener is significantly lower than a metal fastener, which lowers the vehicle cost and improves the overall automobile efficiency. As a result, the product demand in passenger cars is expected to reach the revenue of USD 1.96 billion by 2021

by 2021 The demand for plastic fasteners in Europe was valued at USD 461.5 billion in 2016 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.7% from 2017 to 2021. The presence of a large number of automotive companies, including General Motors Company, Ford, Fiat, Toyota Motor Corporation, and AM General in the region is expected propel growth

was valued at in 2016 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.7% from 2017 to 2021. The presence of a large number of automotive companies, including General Motors Company, Ford, Fiat, Toyota Motor Corporation, and AM General in the region is expected propel growth Japan & South Korea have been a major market for the product accounting about 25% of the overall fasteners demand in Asia Pacific . However, both these regions witnessed a decline over the next two consecutive years in terms of production, which impacted the industry growth

& have been a major market for the product accounting about 25% of the overall fasteners demand in . However, both these regions witnessed a decline over the next two consecutive years in terms of production, which impacted the industry growth The key fastener manufacturers across the globe include Illinois Tool Works Incorporated (ITW), ARaymond, Sundram Fasteners Limited, Precision Castparts Corporation and Alcoa, Inc.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Methodology and Scope



2. Executive Summary



3. Market variables, Trend and Scope

3.1. Market segmentation

3.2. Raw material outlook

3.2.1. Nylon

3.2.2. Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)

3.2.3. Polyethylene

3.2.4. Acrylamide

3.3. Technology Overview

3.3.1. Injection Molding

3.4. Market dynamics

3.5. PESTEL analysis

3.6. Industry Analysis -Porter's



4. Automotive Fasteners Application Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1. Application movement analysis

4.2. Interior

4.3. Exterior

4.4. Electronics

4.5. Powertrain

4.6. Chassis

4.7. Wire harnessing

4.8. Others



5. Automotive Fasteners Function Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1. Function movement analysis

5.2. Bonding

5.3. MDH



6. Automotive Fasteners Market Vehicle Type Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1. Vehicle type movement analysis

6.2. Passenger cars

6.3. LCVs



7. Automotive Fasteners Market: Regional Outlook Estimates & Trend Analysis



8. Company Profiles



Illinois Tool Works

ATF

Nippon Industrial Fasteners Company (Nifco)

Stanley Black & Decker

& Decker SNF Group Penn Engineering

MW Industries

Shanghai Fasteners Company

Bossard Group

Avery Dennison Corporation

Araymond

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/w7qjdc/automotive





