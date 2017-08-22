MyTrophyStore.com Now Offers Glow In The Dark Resin Awards!

MCHENRY, IL / ACCESSWIRE / August 22, 2017 / MyTrophyStore.com, home of custom made trophies, now offers Glow-In-The-Dark Resin Awards.

The celebrated trophy store, which specializes in trophies for children and adults, is always looking to showcase Cool and Fresh new Award products.

"What kid doesn't love glow-in-the-dark stuff?" says Todd Adams, spokesperson for MyTrophyStore.com. "I haven't seen anything like this on the market, and I hope it's just the beginning."

Outside of Glow-In-The-Dark Awards, MyTrophystore.com has a wide variety of awards for children and adults alike. By simply visiting their homepage, potential customers can see that MyTrophyStore.com offers custom made awards for academics, baseball, basketball, cheerleading, coaching, football, golf, gymnastics, dance, hockey, karate, mma, lacrosse, music, and much more. While trophies can be appropriate for people of all ages, MyTrophyStore.com finds special enjoyment in the distribution of trophies to children.

"It's pure magic to see the smiles on kids' faces when they get their award, I've been fortunate to have customers send pictures," says Adams. "Families with children involved in any competitive activity should consider our own family-owned business to reward their children for making a commitment to a sport or academic subject."

While Glow-In-Dark Awards are brand new, the rest of MyTrophyStore.com's business practices remain the same. Customers are provided an easy, step by step process for creating their plaques, trophies, and other awards. MyTrophyStore.com offers more engraving characters per plate than any other site on the internet, and an added bonus, there is no additional charge for personalization. Such offerings have made MyTrophyStore.com the place to go for plaques, trophies, medals, pins, and more plus attention to detail and great customer service.

For more information or to purchase youth sports trophies, academic awards, and more, visit MyTrophyStore.com, e-mail sales@mytrophystore.com, or call (877)860-2093.

MyTrophyStore.com has been online since 2007 and is a company deeply rooted in the tradition of the awards industry. The individuals at MyTrophyStore.com, with over 50 years of experience, like to make connections with people and they do so by creating unique awards to symbolize a very proud moment in time for the recipient. For more information, visit their website at MyTrophyStore.com.

SOURCE: MyTrophyStore.com