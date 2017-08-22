According to the latest market study released by Technavio, the global food glazing agents market is expected to grow at a CAGR of almost 9% during the forecast period.

This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170822005796/en/

Technavio has published a new report on the global food glazing agents market from 2017-2021. (Graphic: Business Wire)

This research report titled 'Global Food Glazing Agents Market 2017-2021' provides an in-depth analysis of the market in terms of revenue and emerging market trends. This market research report also includes up to date analysis and forecasts for various market segments and all geographical regions.

The growth of the food glazing agent market is attributed to the bakery, confectioneries, and fresh fruits and vegetables segments. The increasing consumer demand for eye-catching confectionery and their awareness toward texture of the food products, and the increasing applications of food glazing agents are anticipated to stimulate the global market growth. The confectionery segment uses glazes, especially shellac glazes, to coat candies and chocolates and to make them moisture resistant. This indicates how glazing agents also aid the growth of the confectioneriessegment.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free

Technavio's food and beveragesresearch analysts categorize the global food glazing agents market into the following segments by product. They are:

Carnauba wax

Stearic acid

Beeswax

Candelilla wax

Shellac

Others

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report including the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

The top three revenue-generating product segments of the global food glazing agents market are discussed below:

Carnauba wax

Carnauba wax is the hardest wax among all the other waxes this is owing to the high melting point of the wax. These factors contribute to the market growth of the global carnauba wax food glazing agents market. Carnauba wax is a naturally occurring wax extracted from leaves and buds of the palm tree Copernicia cerifera. These species are grown in regions within Brazil.

According to Akash Pandey, a lead food research analyst from Technavio, "The anti-caking property of carnauba wax makes it a better food glazing agent than the rest. Carnauba wax is used as a surface polishing agent for baked goods, chewing gums, confectioneries, frosting, and fresh and processed fruits. These factors contribute to the growth of the global carnauba food glazing agents market. US-based natural wax manufacturer, Frank B. Ross offers a wide variety of FDA-approved carnauba wax glazing agents."

Stearic acid

The global increase in consumer demands for confectioneries and bakery products and the presence of stearic acids in chocolates are steering the growth of the global stearic acid food glazing agents market. Stearic acid is a lipid-based food coating/glazing agent made from types of vegetable fats, animal fats, and other fats. Chemically, stearic acid is a long chain of fatty acids, classified as saturated fatty acids.

"Stearic acid is used as a glaze on food products, to change the melting temperature of a product, as a lubricant, to prevent oxidation, protect the food products from decay. Stearic acid food glazing agent market is suitable to be used on chocolates, as it protects it from melting. It is commonly found in cocoa butter. Dark chocolates contain high amount cocoa butter, due to which they have extremely smooth, velvety textures," adds Akash.

Beeswax

The global beeswax food glazing agents market is driven by the high demand for candies and cheese manufacturers. Application of beeswax on candies makes them glossy and prevents them from sticking together in the packaged bag or container. Beeswax is also good flavor carrier in candies, gummies, and other sweet confectionery.

Beeswax is used as a food glazing agent on cucumbers, bell peppers, eggplants, potatoes, apples, lemon, lime, and oranges. It helps in reducing internal water loss. It also acts as a protective barrier against moisture. Mantrose-Haeuser, a US-based edible coatings manufacturer, offers powdered beeswax that is food grade and can be used as a glazing agent.

The top vendors highlighted by Technavio's research analysts in this report are:

British Wax

CAPOL

Mantrose-Haeuser

Masterol Foods

Strahl Ptsch

Browse Related Reports:

Global Canned Seafood Market 2017-2021

Global Dumplings Market 2017-2021

Global Muffins Market 2017-2021

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170822005796/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 630 333 9501

UK: +44 208 123 1770

www.technavio.com