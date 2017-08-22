Automotive Film Market Analysis, 2021 By Product (Tinting Films, Paint Protection Films, NVH Film Laminates, Wrap Films), Application (Interior, Exterior), Function, & Channel (OEM, Aftermarket)

DUBLIN, August 22, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Automotive Film Market Analysis By Product (Tinting Films, Paint Protection Films, NVH Film Laminates, Wrap Films), By Application (Interior, Exterior), By Function (Protection, NVH), By Channel (OEM, Aftermarket), And Segment Forecasts, 2011 - 2021" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The global automotive film market is expected to reach USD 10.13 billion by 2021

The growing demand for automotive film in exterior and interior applications is expected to drive market growth

The industry is expected to grow on account of the demand for films in for interior and exterior protection of the vehicle. The increasing demand for paint protection films and NVH films for the smooth functioning of the vehicle is expected to drive growth over the forecast period.

The industry growth is majorly driven by the rapid increase in the demand for automotive wraps to enhance the aesthetic value of the vehicles. Furthermore, reduction in the maintenance cost of vehicles owing to the protective characteristics offered by the wraps is expected to drive market growth.

Increasing purchasing power of consumers coupled with technological advancements, such as the advent of the bio-based polyester film is expected to fuel market growth. Growing consumer awareness regarding the benefits of these products along with the recovery of the automotive industry is anticipated to aid their consumption in the global market.

The cost benefit ratio is expected to drive demand owing to the ability of the product to sustain extreme conditions. Stringent regulations associated with thermoplastic urethane polymer, which serves as a major raw material in paint protection film manufacturing is expected to hamper market growth over the forecast period.



Further key findings from the report suggest:



Paint protection films are expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.4% from 2017 to 2021on account of increasing awareness among the consumers coupled with reducing price of the product across the regions

Interior application of the products accounted for USD 3.12 billion in 2016 on account of the growing demand for tinting films in developed economies. In addition, utilization of NVH laminates in vehicle doors is expected to aid application growth.

Aftermarket accounted for majority of the share as compared to its counterpart as Automotive film including wrap, paint protection and tinting are predominantly installed through aftermarket channel owing to the low cost associated with the products

Asia Pacific is expected to witness the fastest growth in terms of revenue as growing demand for vehicles in developing economies including India & China has bolstered the demand for automotive wraps, paint protective products and NVH film laminates

Key Topics Covered:



1 Methodology and Scope



2. Market Snapshot



3. Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1 Automotive film - Market segmentation& scope

3.2 Raw Materials Analysis

3.2.1 Polyvinyl chloride (PVC)

3.3 Technology Overview

3.3.1 Automotive Wrap Films

3.3.1.1 Production of Vinyl Sheets

3.3.1.1.1 Cast Films

3.3.1.1.2 Calendered Films

3.3.1.2 Creating Vehicle Wraps

3.3.2 NVH Materials

3.3.2.1 Thermoforming

3.4 Automotive Film - Market dynamics

3.4.1 Tinting films - Market dynamics

3.4.2 Paint protection films - Market dynamics

3.4.3 NVH film laminates - Market dynamics

3.4.4 Wrap films - Market dynamics

3.4.5 Market driver analysis

3.4.5.1 Growing demand for mobile advertising

3.4.5.2 Increasing consumer awareness

3.4.5.3 Increasing demand for passenger vehicles

3.4.5.4 Changing consumer preference towards ride quality and comfort

3.4.6 Market restraint analysis

3.4.6.1 High installation cost

3.4.6.2 Limitations on visible light transmission

3.4.6.2.1 Laws for front windows

3.4.6.2.2 Laws for rear windows

3.5 Tinting films market - PESTEL Analysis

3.6 Paint protection films market - PESTEL Analysis

3.7 NVH film laminates market - PESTEL Analysis

3.8 Wrap films market - PESTEL Analysis

3.9 Tinting films market analysis - Porter's

3.10 Paint protection films market - Porter's

3.11 NVH film laminates market analysis - Porter's

3.12 Wrap films market analysis - Porter's

3.13 Profit Margin Analysis

3.13.1 Major Suppliers



4. Automotive Film Market: Product Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1 Automotive film market: Product movement analysis

4.2 Tinting films

4.3 Paint protection films

4.4 NVH film laminates

4.5 Wrap films



5. Automotive Film Market: Application Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1 Automotive film market: Application movement analysis

5.2 Interior

5.3 Exterior



6. Automotive Film Market: Function Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1 Automotive film market: Function movement analysis

6.2 Protection

6.3 NVH



7. Automotive Film Market: Channel Estimates & Trend Analysis

7.1 Automotive film market: Channel movement analysis

7.2 Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs)

7.3 Aftermarket



8. Automotive Film Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis



9. Competitive Landscape



10. Company Profiles



3M

Hexis S.A.

Avery Dennison

SunTek Films

Eastman Corporation

Arlon Graphics, LLC

Material Science Corporation

Llumar

DuPont

Lubrizol

Kay Premium Marking Films (KPMF)

Argotec

Xpel Technologies Corp.

Paint Shield

Ritrama S.p.A.

