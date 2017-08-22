Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 22, 2017) - Leslie Chow, CFO of Takung Art Company Ltd., speaks on the company's platform that makes art investment affordable for the average person.













Takung Art Company is being featured on CBC's Documentary Channel Aug. 28-Sept.10, 2017, Monday through Friday, throughout the day and evenings.

Takung Art Company Ltd. (NYSE MKT: TKAT):

Based in Hong Kong, Takung Art Company Ltd. provides a secure and easy way for art collectors and investors to acquire shared ownership in Asian and other fine art - including paintings, calligraphies, jewelry and precious gems - and participate in the booming international art market without fear of price manipulation and forgery. The ability to trade these valuable assets on Takung's proprietary online trading platform has attracted a significant number of fine art investors - including many ordinary people without substantial financial resources. This novel platform significantly expands the number of interactions between sellers and buyers of fine art far beyond those generated by art galleries and auction houses alone. For providing this unique service, Takung Art Company earns multiple streams of revenue, including listing fees, trading commissions, management fees and authorized agent fees.

www.takungart.com

