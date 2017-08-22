3D Printing (3DP) Market to Reach $23.7 Billion by 2025: Owing to Growing Popularity of the Technology Among Hobbyists

DUBLIN, August 22, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The global 3D printing (3DP) market is estimated to reach USD 23.79 billion by 2025, according to this new report.

This technology is also called Additive Manufacturing (AM), is referred to as a procedure that produces parts through the successive addition of layers of materials in various 2D shapes. The layered 2D shapes are built upon one another to form a three-dimensional object. The process is different from the subtractive method of production where one begins with a block of material and grinds out unnecessary materials to obtain the desired final shape of the object.

The industry is well-established in the industrial sector owing to enhanced product manufacturing and time required for a product to reach the market. This technology is widely adopted in the industrial vertical, which is expected to lead to the largest market share of 3D printers in industrial applications. Additive manufacturing, which is the industrial version of three-dimensional printing, is anticipated to reach maturity over the forecast period.

However, desktop 3D printing is likely to hold a promising future owing to the growing popularity of the technology among hobbyists, innovators, and the education sector for technical training and domestic/personal uses. The technology is expected to be highly touted for its economic advantages rather than being perceived as a labor-intensive industrial manufacturing technique. Local shops that install 3D printers and offer 3D printing materials, filaments, 3D modeling, and 3D printer software have become an alternative business model, especially in developing economies such as Brazil, South Africa, and India.



Companies Mentioned



3D Systems, Inc.

3DCeram

Arcam AB

Autodesk, Inc.

Canon, Inc.

Dassault Systemes

EnvisionTec, Inc.

GE Additive

HP Inc.

Other



Key Topics Covered:



1 Methodology and Scope

2. Executive Summary



3. Industry Outlook

4 3D Printing Market: Printer Type Estimates & Trend Analysis



5 3D Printing Market: Technology Estimates & Trend Analysis



6 3D Printing Market: Software Estimates & Trend Analysis



7 3D Printing Market: Application Estimates & Trend Analysis



8 3D Printing Market: Vertical Estimates & Trend Analysis



9 3D Printing Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis



10. Competitive Landscape



