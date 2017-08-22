

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - President Donald Trump is headed to Phoenix, Arizona, on Tuesday for a campaign rally that has some Republicans on edge.



Trump's remarks, scheduled for 9 pm ET at the Phoenix Convention Center, are likely to be unscripted, raising the possibility the president could veer off message.



The rally comes despite a request by Phoenix Mayor Greg Stanton that Trump delay the event due to the uproar over his response to the recent violence in Charlottesville, Virginia.



'We don't want to cancel the presidential visit overall, but a delay would be the appropriate action by the White House,' Stanton said at a news conference on Monday.



Stanton has suggested Trump could inflame emotions and further divide the nation if he uses the rally as an opportunity to announce a pardon for controversial former Sheriff Joe Arpaio.



Arpaio was convicted of contempt by a federal judge last month for defying an order to refrain from racially profiling Latinos during patrols.



Democratic National Committee CEO Jess O'Connell has described a pardon for Arpaio as a 'pardon for white supremacy.'



Trump is expected to be greeted by mass protests after suggesting both white supremacists and counter-protesters were to blame for the violence seen in Charlottesville earlier this month.



A report from Politico said Senate Republican leaders have also warned Trump against attacking GOP Senator Jeff Flake, R-Ariz.



Trump lashed out at Flake and praised the candidate challenging him in the Republican primary in a post to Twitter last week



'Great to see that Dr. Kelli Ward is running against Flake Jeff Flake, who is WEAK on borders, crime and a non-factor in Senate. He's toxic!' Trump tweeted.



Flake has emerged as a prominent Republican critic of Trump and attacked the president in a book he recently wrote about conservatism.



