History tells us we can no long do business as usual. Whether you call it a revolution or an evolution, how you manage your supply chain will affect your level of success. This course will teach you the basics of Supply Chain Management (SCM). You will learn about the evolution of SCM, collaboration within the supply chain, and the effect of the system has on an organisation.

You will be able to define organisational strategies, understand how to synchronise the supply chain, and how to use technology to maximise the value of the supply chain. The course will conclude with an exploration of the challenges that occur when implementing SCM systems across various sectors, along with the future implications for SCM systems.

The Fundamentals of Supply Chain Management The Evolution of Supply Chain Management Managing the Supply Chain Supply Chain Management Strategies Supply Chain Partnerships Supply Chain Planning and Inventory Management Inventory Management Supply Chain Management and e-Business Merge Effective Supply Chains and e-Business Supply Chain Transportation and Facility Design

