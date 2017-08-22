HAUPPAUGE, NY -- (Marketwired) -- 08/22/17 -- Joseph Scaretta and Moses Carrasco -- renowned for their expertise in developing, implementing and managing projects and specialty trade programs within the retail, restaurant, healthcare, industrial and commercial sectors -- are pleased to announce the official launch of CS Hudson. The full-service project and program management firm specializes in turnkey, purpose-built facility solutions backed by a powerful team of industry experts with more than 50 years of combined experience. The second joint venture for this resourceful, versatile and creative duo who together built their first business, Empire Facilities, from the ground up; CS Hudson helps clients with dispersed portfolios deliver the consistent high-quality brand experiences customers expect. Scaretta and Carrasco are working alongside powerful experts Todd Bernstein, Josh Cohen and Desiree Russo to build CS Hudson into a key player in both the construction and facility industries.

"Moses and I have been partners for well over a decade," says Scaretta, who shares the responsibilities of chief executive officer with Carrasco. "I am both excited and honored to continue this next chapter with him, as well as a team of exceptional industry pros who share our passion and ability to succeed when the stakes are high and the project scopes are complex."

With entrepreneurial spirits and complementary skills, Scaretta and Carrasco have deep industry experience and respect from a long list of past and present clients. Working throughout the U.S. with companies ranging from start-ups to Fortune 500s, they are known for their ability to meet the needs of a wide range of clients, each with unique concepts, brands, budgets, challenges and goals. Beyond streamlining processes, reducing expenses and mitigating risks, they have served as trusted advisors and partners helping clients communicate with all stakeholders to successfully drive a plan to execution.

Carrasco, who has more than 20 years of experience in the construction industry, as well as firsthand experience in the restaurant and retail sectors, has long been recognized for his distinctive engineering expertise, practical, cost-effective methodologies and his flawless execution in every stage of construction management. Scaretta, who spent his early career in the retail sector gaining expertise in merchandising, operations, facilities management, capital projects and new construction, built his reputation by developing innovative niche services and fostering customer-centric, get-it-done team cultures.

"When it comes to customer service, there is no one I would rather work with and continue learning from than my partner, Joe Scaretta," says Carrasco. "His loyalty to clients is unmatched, and in our business, he is among a short list of professionals capable of delivering exceptional services and experiences all around. I look forward to the next decade of business experience with him at CS Hudson."

As a full-service firm delivering high-touch innovative services and custom-tailored solutions, CS Hudson offers a complete range of services for clients, from design to completion, with build projects that include commercial properties, vanilla shells, conversions and temporary pop-up stores. Whether starting up with a single brick-and-mortar location or in the process of expanding to multiple sites, CS Hudson and its dedicated team of industry experts take pride in being consumer-focused, solution-driven and, above all, a dependable partner that builds long-term relationships based on integrity, respect and a genuine commitment to every client's success. With the capability, expertise and scale to execute new builds at 200 locations in a region or enhance 2,000 units stretched from coast to coast, CS Hudson is well on the way to achieving its goal to change the way multi-site projects are managed.

For more information, visit www.cs-hudson.com.

