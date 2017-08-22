Technavio analysts forecast the global non-alcoholic beverage packaging marketto grow at a CAGR of more than 5% during the forecast period, according to their latest report.

The research study covers the present scenario and growth prospects of the global non-alcoholic beverage packagingmarketfor 2017-2021. The market is segmented based on packaging materials (plastic, metal, and glass) and geography (APAC, the Americas, and EMEA).

One of the main factors that is driving the non-alcoholic beverage packaging market growth is the increased consumption of bottled water, which is a part of non-alcoholic drinks. This is increasing the need for non-alcoholic beverages packaging. The rising demand for bottled water is attributed to the increase in the number of health-conscious consumers who are choosing healthy and zero-calorie bottled water. Another factor boosting the market growth is the increasing demand from the emerging countries where disposable income is augmenting, and rapid urbanization is taking place.

Technavio transportation and logistics research analysts highlight the following three factors that are contributing to the growth of the global non-alcoholic beverage packaging market:

Increasing popularity of adult soft drinks

Rising consumption of bottled water

Augmented consumption of soft drinks in emerging countries

Increasing popularity of adult soft drinks

Adult soft drinks can be consumed by both alcohol drinkers and traditional soft drink consumers. These drinks do not contain alcohol and act as a viable alternative to alcohol, as they are more sophisticated and premium alternative to regular soft drinks. The adult soft drinks market is gaining its popularity because vendors of these products seek to satisfy different consumer needs.

Shakti Jhakar, a lead packaging research analyst at Technavio, says, "In March 2017, the local government association and all fire and rescue authorities in England and Wales demanded a lower limit of alcohol while driving. The imposition of this reform across the country will significantly lower alcohol consumption and the demand for adult soft drinks could increase during the forecast period. As a result, the demand for non-alcoholic beverage packaging should increase in the next five years."

Rising consumption of bottled water

The consumption of bottled water in the US in 2015 increased by almost 2.5-3.5 times of other liquid refreshments. People in the US increased their annual consumption by around 10-12 gallons from 2004, which was around 24-26 gallons per person in 2005.

"The market is driven by the increased health awareness and changing consumer lifestyle, which is moving toward healthier life choices. Also, the lack of well-developed public water infrastructure is expected to fuel the growth of the global bottled water market. This increased consumption of bottled water will create a rise in the demand for non-alcoholic beverage packaging globally," adds Shakti.

Augmented consumption of soft drinks in emerging countries

Soft drinks manufacturers are increasingly looking at establishing their manufacturing units in emerging markets such as Mexico, Brazil, India, China, and Africa to boost their global performance and compensate for the falling consumption in the US. The sales of CSDs are expected to increase in Latin America, APAC, Africa, and the Middle East by 2020. This is because companies such as Coca-Cola and PepsiCo have increased their reach across the world.

The majority of the global beverage consumption in 2021 will come from Asian countries. It is estimated that Asia will account for around 40%-50% market share of the total global beverage consumption by 2021, followed by Latin America with around 15%-20% market share expected to be in 2021.

Top vendors:

Amcor

Ball Corporation

BEMIS

Crown Holdings

O-I

