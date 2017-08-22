According to the latest market study released by Technavio, the global nuclear imaging market is expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 6% during the forecast period.

This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170822005982/en/

Technavio has published a new report on the global nuclear imaging market from 2017-2021. (Graphic: Business Wire)

This research report titled 'Global Nuclear Imaging Market 2017-2021' provides an in-depth analysis of the market in terms of revenue and emerging market trends. This market research report also includes up to date analysis and forecasts for various market segments and all geographical regions.

The global nuclear imaging market has a great potential to grow in the coming future. Currently, the nuclear imaging market is dominated by the Americas followed by EMEA and APAC. In the Americas, North America dominated the market hold the largest market share followed by Europe. The factors contributing the growth in this region are increasing the availability of nuclear imaging centers, rapid and growing geriatric population coupled with cardiac disorders, and high prevalence of cancers. Also, growing technological advances in instruments and increasing demand for non-invasive diagnostic imaging techniques contribute to the growth of the global nuclear imaging market.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free

Technavio's healthcare and life sciencesresearch analysts categorize the global nuclear imaging market into the following segments by product. They are:

Standalone PET nuclear imaging

Standalone SPECT nuclear imaging

Hybrid nuclear imaging

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report including the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Standalone PET nuclear imaging

Positron emission tomography (PET) is a functional non-invasive imaging technique, which involves the use of radioactive pharmaceuticals injected into the body (oral, inhaled or intravenously administered) that enables visualization of metabolic processes of the organs. Standalone PET systems have sensitive detector panels to capture the gamma rays which comes from the body and create a 3D computed tomography images of the tracer concentrations in the body.

According to Barath Palada, a lead medical imaging research analyst from Technavio, "The standalone PET nuclear imaging used to diagnose cancers, heart diseases, endocrine, neurological and many other abnormalities in the body. PET scanners also assess cellular metabolic functions accurately which helps the doctor evaluate the functioning of the organ or tissues. PET technology can deliver high-quality images and, hence, is used for both medical and research purposes."

Standalone SPECT nuclear imaging

Single-photon emission computed tomography (SPECT) is a nuclear tomographic imaging technique that uses gamma rays to diagnose and monitor various disorders such as those of the brain, heart, and bone. A SPECT scan controls the level of biological activity to acquire 3D images from multiple angles.

"SPECT nuclear imaging technique is used for various applications such as to diagnose conditions of the central nervous system, in radiosurgery, for the treatment of intracranial tumors, arteriovenous malformations, and other surgical procedures. The adoption rate for SPECT is increasing, due to the high cost of PET scanners," adds Barath.

Hybrid nuclear imaging

Hybrid nuclear imaging is an excellent diagnostic tool in the modern-day medicine used for multiple therapeutic applications. Hybrid nuclear imaging involves the fusion of different diagnostic imaging products such as PET/CT, PET/MRI, PET/SPECT, SPECT/CT, and SPECT/MRI which allows correlation between anatomical and functional imaging.

SPECT/CT hybrid nuclear imaging has proven valuable for oncology. These hybrid nuclear imaging modalities have potential to aid the develop personalized molecular medicine. These technologies will aid in detecting and evaluating various disorders such as cardiology, oncology, and neurology.

The top vendors highlighted by Technavio's research analysts in this report are:

Digirad

GE Healthcare

Mediso

Koninklijke Philips

Siemens Healthcare

Browse Related Reports:

Mammography Market in the US 2017-2021

Global Full-size Mobile C-arms Market 2017-2021

Global 3D Dental Scanners Market 2017-2021

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170822005982/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 630 333 9501

UK: +44 208 123 1770

www.technavio.com