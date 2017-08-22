Smart Medical Devices Market to Reach $24.4 Billion by 2025: Rising Awareness & Focus on Fitness is Driving the Market

DUBLIN, August 22, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Smart Medical Devices Market, 2014 - 2025" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The global smart medical devices market is expected to reach USD 24.46 billion by 2025, according to this new report. The increasing adoption of smartphones is observed as a major factor driving market growth. In addition, the technological advancement and the rising awareness and focus on fitness is driving the market.

The increasing demand for wireless and smartphone compatible devices which is enhancing the diagnosis and makes accurate detection is making it convenient for patients to monitor their health anywhere and save the result on the connected device, is additionally driving the market.

Diagnostic and monitoring segment was the largest product category in 2015, but is expected to register a lower growth as compared to the therapeutic segment over the forecast period. Blood pressure monitor was the major diagnostic and monitoring device used by the patients in 2015 and accounts for a share of over 20.0% in 2015.

Online channel is the largest shareholder with an estimated CAGR of about 22.0% from 2016 to 2025. The trending online purchase for discounts, flexibility, convenience and availability of wide range of products with varying prices is leading to demand for purchasing smart medical devices online Additionally, the use of smartphones is expected the boost the market.

Companies Mentioned



Abbott Laboratories

Apple Inc.

Dexcom Inc.

Fitbit Inc.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

Johnson & Johnson

Medtronic plc

NeuroMetrix Inc

Sonova

Zephyr Technology Corporation

Everist Genomics

Vital Connect

Philips Electronics

Sotera Wireless

Omron Corporation



Key Topics Covered:



1 Methodology and Scope



2. Executive Summary



3. Smart Medical Devices Market Variables, Trends & Scope



4. Smart Medical Devices Market: Product Estimates & Trend Analysis



5. Smart Medical Devices Market: Distribution Channel Estimates & Trend Analysis



6. Smart Medical Devices Market: End-use Estimates & Trend Analysis



7. Smart Medical Devices Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis



8. Competitive Landscape



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/s9rpkd/smart_medical

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716