

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Leaders of the Senate Health Committee have announced scheduled hearings on healthcare when lawmakers return to Washington after Labor Day.



Committee Chairman Lamar Alexander, R-Tenn., and Ranking Member Patty Murray, D-Wash., announced Tuesday the bipartisan hearings will be held on September 6th and 7th.



The committee will hear from state insurance commissioners and governors on stabilizing premiums in the individual insurance market.



The hearings reflect the first bipartisan steps to improve the healthcare system after Senate Republicans failed in their efforts to repeal and replace Obamacare.



In a statement, Alexander warned skyrocketing premiums on the individual market may go up even more unless Congress acts by September 27th.



'While there are a number of issues with the American health care system, if your house is on fire, you want to put out the fire, and the fire in this case is in the individual health insurance market,' Alexander said.



He added, 'Any solution that Congress passes for a 2018 stabilization package will have to be small, bipartisan and balanced.'



Murray said lawmakers have a critical opportunity to work together toward an agreement to help prevent millions of patients and families from paying more for the care they need next year.



'It is clearer than ever that the path to continue making health care work better for patients and families isn't through partisanship or backroom deals,' Murray said.



She added, 'It is through working across the aisle, transparency, and coming together to find common ground where we can.'



