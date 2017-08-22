Technavio analysts forecast the global pouch packaging machinery marketto grow at a CAGR of more than 5% during the forecast period, according to their latest report.

This Smart News Release features multimedia.

Technavio has published a new report on the global pouch packaging machinery market from 2017-2021. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The research study covers the present scenario and growth prospects of the global pouch packaging machinery marketfor 2017-2021. The market is segmented based ontypes of machinery (HFFS, VFFS, and SUP) and geography (the Americas, EMEA, and APAC).

The market is expected to show a progressive growth during the forecast period. Low fuel consumption, reduced package weight, low carbon emissions, and reduced machinery weight are the major features that attract packaging manufacturers to choose pouch packaging machinery over other types of packaging machinery. There are three types of pouch packaging machinery: namely HFFS, VFFS, and SUP. The demand for all this machinery directly depends on their packaging products. The demand for HFFS is increasing from manufacturers that manufacture solid, fragile, or standalone products, such as cookies, bakery and confectionery, small candies, and others.

Technavio transportation and logistics research analysts highlight the following three factors that are contributing to the growth of the global pouch packaging machinery market:

Low cost of packaging

Low cost of transportation and warehousing

Low energy consumption by pouch packaging machinery

Manufacturers are using new packaging techniques to cut down their overall production expenditure by reducing the per unit packaging cost. At the same time, they are focusing on the quality packaging that protects their products from spillage, spoilage, or damage. Pouch packaging caters to all the needs of a manufacturer, such as cost savings and product safety, efficiently.

Sharan Raj, a lead packaging research analyst at Technavio, says, "Many food and non-food manufacturers are adopting pouch packaging as their primary packaging because of its cost-effectiveness and convenience. The large food manufacturing companies, such as Materne Industries, CSC BRANDS, and Tree Top, have adopted spouted and squeezable pouches for packaging of food products, such as yogurt, baby food, and drinks."

Low cost of transportation and warehousing

Pouch packaging is growing across the food and non-food manufacturing sectors because of its lightweight feature. For instance, in the US, the growth in baby food sold in pouches during 2015-2016 increased by more than 12%, surpassing other types of packaging, such as folding carton, glass jar, plastic packaging, and others. This is because pouch packed baby food is convenient to use and portable than other types of packaging. Also, sealed package with zipper helps to store the food without spoiling even after one-time use.

"Pouch packaging requires limited space because of its compact size. This feature of pouch packaging helps end-users in terms of convenience as well as manufacturers in terms of reducing the transportation cost by fitting large quantity of materials in trucks. This type of packaging reduces space usage in the warehouse. Also, it reduces the weight of each pallet of goods as pouch packaging materials are thinner and lightweight than any other form of packaging materials," adds Sharan.

Low energy consumption by pouch packaging machinery

Energy consumption is the major concern for many manufacturers, as it accounts for 12% of the total production cost. Manufacturers are looking for low fuel consuming packaging machinery as it is considered as a cost-cutting tool. The rising environmental concerns are also compelling manufacturers to choose machinery that consumes less power and reduces wastage.

Pouch packaging machinery helps to reduce wastage significantly. The compactness of pouch packaging aids in the transportation of a large quantity of products in a single truck when compared with rigid and other types of packaging. As a result, manufacturers can reduce their carbon footprint. For example, one truck of flexible pouches can hold the same quantity of products that can be transported by more than 22 trucks of rigid packages.

Top vendors:

Barry-Wehmiller

Bosch Packaging Technology

Coesia

GEA Group

Belco Packaging Systems

