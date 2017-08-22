IRVINE, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 08/22/17 -- Burnham Benefits Insurance Services -- one of California's most dynamic employee benefits brokerage firms -- today announced the appointment of Merrell Lingao Silva as a producer/account executive. With more than a decade of sales management experience across multiple industries, Silva's knowledge, expertise and strong connections will provide the company a foundation to grow and develop its presence in the Los Angeles area.

"With the industry experiencing a retiring and generational shift in respected talent, Burnham aims to continue to grow its team and reputation in the LA market and develop the next generation of industry leadership," said Kristen Allison, president and CEO of Burnham Benefits. "Merrell is incredibly knowledgeable, proactive, progressive and shines in her ability to build and foster strong relationships. She will undoubtedly succeed in this role and be an effective champion of Burnham's legendary client service in Los Angeles."

Prior to joining Burnham, Silva spent nearly a decade in the insurance industry, first as a client sales associate at Anthem Blue Cross, and later as an account manager for SullivanCurtisMonroe Insurance Services where she collaborated with producers and account executives to strategically develop top-level client benefit programs. Before that, Silva worked in Human Resources in the entertainment industry, where she still maintains strong connections with many of her clients.

"I love connecting and collaborating with those I work with and others in the community, and I believe the ability to forge relationships and be a good listener is what makes me an effective manager and account executive," said Silva. "I am excited to join Burnham and look forward to offering my skills to a company that truly cares about people -- both clients and employees. Burnham has the best resources at its fingertips and I look forward to growing its LA footprint."

About Burnham Benefits Insurance Services: Burnham Benefits Insurance Services, Inc. is a privately held, full-service employee benefits consulting and brokerage firm headquartered in Irvine, Calif. The firm is among the largest in the state to specialize solely in strategic employee benefits consulting and brokerage services. With a comprehensive offering of client-first health and wellness programs, Burnham effectively manages over $1.7 billion in premiums for more than 475 clients. A certified Benefits Corporation (B Corp), the firm maintains a more than 93 percent client retention rate and has averaged 23 percent annual growth for the past 10 years. Because Burnham Benefits does not have outside shareholders, it can easily adapt and create customized solutions that fit clients' best interests -- investing in cutting-edge technology and the tools and resources needed to provide the specialized level of service that today's rapidly challenging climate demands. Its team of more than 80 highly skilled industry professionals includes in-house underwriters, compliance officers, healthcare reform consultants, communications specialists and wellness experts. Through a strategic partnership with Burnham Gibson Wealth Advisors, Inc., Burnham also provides retirement planning and wealth management services. Burnham Benefits' footprint currently spans eight offices in California -- Orange County, San Francisco Bay Area, Los Angeles, San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara, Sacramento and San Diego. Burnham Benefits holds national recognition as Business Insurance's #1 Best Places to Work in Insurance 2013, 2014, 2015 and 2016, has been ranked a Best Place to Work by the Orange County Business Journal for seven years running. Burnham Benefits president and CEO, Kristen Allison, earned the Distinguished Founders Award from the Annual Association for Corporate Growth (ACG) in 2016. For more information, visit www.burnhambenefits.com.

