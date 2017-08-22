

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Crude oil futures were slightly higher Tuesday ahead of U.S. inventories data.



Oct. WTI oil settled at $47.83/bbl, up 30 cents, or 0.6%. Sept. WTI oil was up 27 cents, or 0.6%, to end at $47.64/bbl on contract's expiration day.



The American Petroleum Institute is out will industry data this afternoon, while the EIA reports the government's data tomorrow morning. Analysts expect U.S. stockpiles will dwindle further.



OPEC meets this week in Vienna to discuss its supply quota plan.



OPEC officials estimated the cartel and other producing countries in July have delivered 94 percent of their pledged oil output cuts, according to Reuters.



