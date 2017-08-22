

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - After trending higher over the past few sessions, treasuries gave back some ground during the trading day on Tuesday.



Bond prices moved to the downside early in the session and remained stuck in the red throughout the day. As a result, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves opposite of its price, rose by 3.5 basis points to 2.215 percent.



The pullback by treasuries came amid a rally on Wall Street, with the Dow surging up by more than 190 points amid broad based strength.



Strength overseas has contributed to the buying interest on Wall Street amid easing concerns about recent political turmoil in Washington.



The rally by stocks also comes after a report from Politico said President Donald Trump's top aides and congressional leaders have made significant strides in shaping a tax overhaul.



After a couple of relatively quiet days on the U.S. economic front, trading on Wednesday may be impacted by reaction to a report on new home sales.



New home sales are expected to inch up to an annual rate of 612,000 in July after rising to an annual rate of 610,000 in June.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX