

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - Verizon will officially begin throttling the quality of video on its unlimited plans, starting August 23. Verizon will now sell three kinds of unlimited data plans-- Go Unlimited, Beyond Unlimited and Business Unlimited.



Go Unlimited plan is priced at $75 for a single line and customers will only be able to watch videos on smartphone in 480p or DVD-quality and in HD (720p) video streaming on tablets.



The Beyond Unlimited plan will cost $85 for first line and will have HD video streaming on smartphones limited to 720p and Full HD 1080p video streaming for tablets.



Before this change, Verizon's unlimited plan had cost $80 for one line and the data plan placed no limits on mobile video streaming.



Meanwhile, existing customers can keep their unlimited plans, but their video quality is now limited to 720p as well.



