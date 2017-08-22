Coddington Design: San Francisco Interior Designer Featured on HGTV.com

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 22, 2017 / Coddington Design in San Francisco, California, was recently mentioned in an article on HGTV.com. The article, titled "Think Pink: 20 Pink Spaces That Go Beyond Millenial Pink" features a living room scene decorated by Melanie Coddington, owner and designer with Coddington Design.

"It was certainly an honor to be contacted by HGTV," says Coddington. "I have always loved using pink and am beyond excited that it has become such a popular decorating color right now."

Coddington explains that pink is timeless to her and that she regularly incorporates the color throughout her design with seasonal pillows and tabletop accessories. What was featured on HGTV was a sleeper sofa that was designed around a lilac tinged pink silk velvet. The sofa was added to a contemporary family room to show that pink can be used in any room and for any gender and that it adds just the right touch of elegance to any room. Those interested can view the full HGTV article online.

"I am just so pleased to be able to add my love of pink in a design that will be seen by so many," says Coddington. "I've always been a fan of the color and believe that it should be utilized much more than in modern design, or even in traditional designs. The color is ultimately timeless."

Coddington Design provides residential and commercial interior design services throughout San Francisco and its surrounding areas. She is a California native and the founding principal of the design firm. She and her team have overseen numerous projects throughout San Francisco as well as Los Angeles and as far away as Nantucket Island. Melanie has been named one of the top 20 interior designers in the country to watch by House Beautiful. She has also been featured in Luxe Interiors and Design, the San Francisco Chronicle, and now in HGTV. She has participated in a number of design events over the years including the popular Traditional Home Napa Valley Showhouse.

Those interested in getting more information about Coddington Design can visit their website or read the HGTV article online. Furthermore, Melanie Coddington says, "Contact our San Francisco or Los Angeles locations to learn more about what we can do for you."

Melanie Coddington

415.285.2821

info@coddingtondesign.com

550 15th Street, Suite M18 San Francisco, CA 94103

