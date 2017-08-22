Technavio market research analysts forecast the global superhydrophobic coatings market to grow at a CAGR of more than 33% during the forecast period, according to their latest report.

This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170822005994/en/

Technavio has published a new report on the global superhydrophobic coatings market from 2017-2021. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The market study covers the present scenario and growth prospects of the global superhydrophobic coating marketfor 2017-2021. The report also lists fluoropolymers, silica, metal oxides, and carbon nanomaterials as the four major product segments.

According to Kurva Samba Sivudu, a lead analyst at Technavio for paints, coatings, and pigments research, "The market for superhydrophobic coatings is emerging with a wide scope for applications in the electronics, textile and leather, automotive, building and construction, and other industries. The market is projected to grow significantly in the future owing to the increasing demand from the end-user industries."

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free

Technavio analysts highlight the following three market drivers that are contributing to the growth of the global superhydrophobic coatings market:

Growing demand in power electronics

Increase in adoption in textiles

Rising demand for energy-efficient solar cells

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report including the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Growing demand in power electronics

The use of electronic goods has been increasing significantly over the years. These are sensitive to water and moisture, thereby creating the demand for waterproof coatings (superhydrophobic coatings). Electronics manufacturing companies are also emphasizing on the development of waterproof coatings. For instance, Sony launched waterproof Xperia Z1 Android phone in the market in 2013, earning the highest sales in the market. In recent years, many electronic manufacturing companies have been launching waterproof electronic gadgets to increase the sales of electronic products. The electronics industry is expected to post high growth rate in APAC and the Americas. This will influence the consumption of superhydrophobic coatings during the forecast period.

Increase in adoption in textiles

Superhydrophobic coatings have gained significant scientific and industrial interest owing to their potential applications in outdoor wear and protective textiles. Superhydrophobic textiles exhibit not only excellent water, stain, and oil repellence but also possess self-cleaning properties that reduce the frequency of washing. The reduced need for laundering maintains the functionality and durability of textiles and reduces the consumption of resources, detergents, and water.

"Superhydrophobic and self-cleaning properties are being developed for textiles by lowering the surface energy of the textile fibers using materials such as carbon nanotubes, titanium dioxide, zinc oxide, and silica. The superhydrophobic property is attained by the 3D nanostructures, and self-cleaning titanium dioxide imparts antibacterial property and acts as a photocatalyst that treats organic compounds," says Kurva.

Rising demand for energy-efficient solar cells

Many countries have been working toward the development of clean and green energy due to the greenhouse effect and lack of availability of non-renewable power resources such as fossil fuels. Fuel cells, wind turbines, and solar cells are among the potential technologies that can aid in harnessing energy from renewable sources.

Among these, the cost of solar power is significantly low, and this creates the demand for solar cells throughout the globe. As sunlight is the main resource for solar cells, deposition of dust on the glass of solar panels can reduce the efficiency of the panel by 10%-20% depending on the thickness of dust accumulated. Cleaning the solar panels is a dangerous and costly process. Applying superhydrophobic coatings on solar panels can easily clean the dust by rain or manually spraying water. The rise in the demand for solar cells will consequently increase the consumption of superhydrophobic coatings in the coming years.

Browse Related Reports:

Global Flexographic Printing Inks Market 2017-2021

Global Pipe Coating Market 2017-2021

Global Construction Repaint Market 2017-2021

About Technavio

Technaviois a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170822005994/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 630 333 9501

UK: +44 208 123 1770

www.technavio.com