TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 08/22/17 -- The common shares of Four Nines Gold Inc. have been approved for listing on the CSE.

The shares will be deemed to be listed on August 24, 2017, in anticipation of closing the Prospectus Offering.

Trading will commence on August 31, 2017, subject to confirmation of closing.

Listing and disclosure documents will be available at www.thecse.com.

Four Nines Gold Inc. is a mineral exploration company with a focus on the exploration and development of the Mariposa gold project, located in the White Gold district of the Yukon Territory.

L'inscription a la cote de CSE des actions ordinaires de Four Nines Gold Inc. a ete approuvee.

Les actions seront reputees etre inscrites le 24 aout 2017, en prevision de la cloture de l'offre de prospectus.

Les actions pourront etre negociees a compter du 31 aout 2017, sous reserve de confirmation de la cloture.

Les documents relatifs a l'inscription et a la divulgation seront accessibles sur www.thecse.com.

Four Nines Gold Inc, est une societe d'exploration miniere axee sur l'exploration et le developpement du projet aurifere Mariposa, situe dans le district d'Or blanc du Territoire du Yukon.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Issuer/Emetteur: Four Nines Gold Inc. ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Type/Titre: Common Shares/Actions ordinaires ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Symbol(s)/Symbole(s): FNAU ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Number of securities issued and outstanding/Titres emis et en circulation: 12 354 500 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Number of Securities reserved for issuance/Titres reserves pour emission: 4 275 000 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- CSE Sector/Categorie: Mining/Mines ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- CUSIP: 35089X 10 7 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: CA35089X 10 7 8 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- IPO Price/Prix: C$0.10/0,10 $CAN ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Boardlot/Quotite: 500 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Trading Currency/Monnaie de negociation: CDN$/ $CA ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Listing Date/Date de l'inscription: August 24, 2017/le 24 aout 2017 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Trading Date/Date du debut des negociations: August 31, 2017/le 31 aout 2017 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Other Exchanges/Autres marches: N/A ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Fiscal Year end/Cloture de l'exercice financier: January 31/le 31 janvier ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Transfer Agent/Agent des transferts: National Issuer Services Ltd. ----------------------------------------------------------------------------

