

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Salesforce.com Inc (CRM) revealed a profit for its second quarter that climbed compared to the same period last year.



The company said its bottom line advanced to $0.24 billion, or $0.33 per share. This was up from $0.17 billion, or $0.24 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.32 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 25.5% to $2.56 billion. This was up from $2.04 billion last year.



Salesforce.com Inc earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $0.24 Bln. vs. $0.17 Bln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 41.2% -EPS (Q2): $0.33 vs. $0.24 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 37.5% -Analysts Estimate: $0.32 -Revenue (Q2): $2.56 Bln vs. $2.04 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 25.5%



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.36 - $0.37 Next quarter revenue guidance: $2.64 - $2.65 Bln Full year EPS guidance: $1.29 - $1.31 Full year revenue guidance: $10.35 - $10.40 Bln



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX