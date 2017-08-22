WEST CHESTER, OH -- (Marketwired) -- 08/22/17 -- AK Steel (NYSE: AKS) said today that it will increase base prices for all of its stainless steel products, effective with shipments on September 3, 2017. For commodity sheet and strip, specialty sheet and strip, and pipe and tube sheet and strip products, the increase will be achieved through a reduction in the functional discount of two percentage points. For all remaining stainless steel products, including automotive sheet and strip, base prices will be increased by $40 per ton.

AK Steel is a leading producer of flat-rolled carbon, stainless and electrical steel products, primarily for the automotive, infrastructure and manufacturing, electrical power generation and distribution markets. Through its subsidiaries, the company also provides customer solutions through carbon and stainless steel tubing products, die design and tooling, and hot and cold stamping. Headquartered in West Chester, Ohio (Greater Cincinnati), the company employs approximately 9,400 men and women at manufacturing operations across seven states (Alabama, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Ohio, Pennsylvania and West Virginia), as well as Canada and Mexico. Additional information about AK Steel is available at www.aksteel.com.

