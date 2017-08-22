United States $3 Billion Flu Vaccine Market Outlook to 2024

DUBLIN, August 22, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Flu Vaccine Market Outlook 2024: United States Opportunity and Demand Analysis, Market Forecast 2017-2024" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

United States flu vaccine market is expected to reach nearly US$ 3 Billion by 2024

Growth in US flu vaccine market can be attributed to factors such as increased disease awareness, expanded recommendations by governmental and advisory bodies to be vaccinated against flu vaccine and introduction of quadrivalent flu vaccine.

Flu Vaccine Market Outlook 2024: United States Opportunity and Demand Analysis, Market Forecast 2017-2024 provides a deep and thorough evaluation of the United States flu vaccine market. The report provides an in-depth analysis of the flu vaccination pattern in both Children and Adults in the United States. It also provides essential insights into flu vaccine production, price, consumption, supply, distribution, demand and specification.

It also covers reimbursement pattern and offers a clear view of the regulatory landscape. Additionally, the report includes assessment of clinical trials and promising flu vaccines in the clinical development. Key trends in terms of M&A, collaborations and licensing agreements are analyzed with details.

The report concludes with the profiles of major players in the US flu vaccine market such as Sanofi Pasteur, GSK and Seqirus. The major market players are evaluated on various parameters such as company overview, product outlook, latest development & trends and sales analysis of flu vaccine market from 2011 to 2022. The report also entails major drivers and inhibitors in the US flu vaccine market.

Long-term Growth Projection and Development:



- Sanofi to Acquire Protein Sciences Corporation

- It is likely that more than 185 Million persons being vaccinated with flu vaccines in 2024

- Nearly 160 Million doses of flu vaccines have shipped to US for the 2017-2018 flu season

- It is projected that GSK flu vaccine sales value will reach around US$ 1.5 Billion by 2024

- BiondVax reports positive phase 2b clinical trial results for its universal flu vaccine



Key Topics Covered in the Report



- Market Overview: United States Flu Vaccine Market (2010 - 2024)

- United States Number of Persons Vaccinated with Flu Vaccine (2010 - 2024)

- United States Flu Vaccine Production, Price, Consumption, Supply, Distribution, Demand and Specification

- Reimbursement & Regulatory System in the US Flu Vaccine Market

- Mergers, Acquisitions, Key Agreements & Collaborations

- Promising Flu Vaccine in Clinical Development

- Flu Vaccine Clinical Trial Insights by Phase, Company & Country

- Key Drivers and Inhibitors of the US Flu Vaccine Market

- Key Companies Analysis



Major Flu Vaccines Covered Under This Report Are:



- Fluzone High-Dose

- Fluzone Quadrivalent

- Intradermal (ID) Trivalent

- Vaxigrip

- Fluarix Quadrivalent

- Flulaval Quadrivalent

- Flucelvax Quadrivalent

- Afluria Quadrivalent

- Agrippal

- Fluad

- Fluvirin

- Fluvax



Key Companies Covered in This Report:



- Seqirus

- Sanofi Pasteur

- GlaxoSmithKline (GSK)



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Market Overview: United States Flu Vaccine Market (2010 - 2024)



3. United States Number of Persons Vaccinated with Flu Vaccine (2010 - 2024)

3.1 Number of Children Vaccinated

3.2 Number of Adults Vaccinated



4. Key Drivers and Inhibitors of the United States Flu Vaccine Market

4.1 Market Drivers

4.2 Market Inhibitors



5. United States Flu Vaccine Production, Price, Consumption, Supply, Distribution, Demand and Specification

5.1 Flu Vaccine Price Trends

5.1.1 Pediatric Flu Vaccine Price Trends

5.1.2 Adult Flu Vaccine Price Trends

5.2 United States Flu Vaccine Production, Supply, and Allocation (By Companies)

5.3 United States Flu Vaccine Distribution & Demand

5.4 Flu Vaccine Effectiveness

5.5 Managing Flu with Rapid Diagnostic Testing

5.6 Distribution Method of Flu Vaccination



6. United States Flu Vaccine Market - Reimbursement & Regulatory System

6.1 Reimbursement System

6.2 Regulation System



7. Market Dynamics - Mergers, Acquisitions, Key Agreements & Collaborations

7.1 Merger & Acquisitions

7.2 Collaboration Deal

7.3 Licensing, Exclusive & Distribution Agreement Deal

7.3.1 Licensing Agreement

7.3.2 Exclusive Agreement

7.3.3 Distribution Agreement



8. Flu Vaccine - Promising Vaccine in Clinical Development

8.1 Quadrivalent Seasonal Influenza VLP Vaccine

8.2 VN - 100

8.3 Seasonal Influenza VLP Vaccine

8.4 M-001



9. Flu Vaccine - Clinical Trial Insights by Phase, Company & Country

9.1 Year 2017

9.2 Year 2016



10. Key Companies Analysis

10.1 Sanofi Pasteur

10.1.1 Business Overview

10.1.2 Flu Vaccine Outlook

10.1.2.1 Fluzone High-Dose Vaccine

10.1.2.2 Fluzone Quadrivalent Vaccine

10.1.2.3 Intradermal (ID) Trivalent Flu Vaccine

10.1.2.4 Vaxigrip Vaccine

10.1.3 Flu Vaccine Sales Analysis & Forecast (2011 - 2024)

10.1.4 Flu Vaccine - Latest Development and Trends

10.2 GlaxoSmithKline (GSK)

10.2.1 Business Overview

10.2.2 Flu Vaccine Outlook

10.2.2.1 Fluarix Quadrivalent

10.2.2.2 Flulaval Quadrivalent

10.2.3 Flu Vaccine Sales Analysis & Forecast (2011 - 2024)

10.2.4 Flu Vaccine - Latest Development & Trends

10.3 Seqirus (CSL Limited)

10.3.1 Business Overview

10.3.2 Flu Vaccine Outlook

10.3.2.1 Flucelvax Quadrivalent

10.3.2.2 Afluria Quadrivalent

10.3.2.3 Agrippal

10.3.2.4 Fluad

10.3.2.5 Fluvirin

10.3.2.6 Fluvax

10.3.3 Flu Vaccine - Latest Development & Trends



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/hpt85t/flu_vaccine





Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716