United States $3 Billion Flu Vaccine Market Outlook to 2024

The "Flu Vaccine Market Outlook 2024: United States Opportunity and Demand Analysis, Market Forecast 2017-2024" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.
United States flu vaccine market is expected to reach nearly US$ 3 Billion by 2024
Growth in US flu vaccine market can be attributed to factors such as increased disease awareness, expanded recommendations by governmental and advisory bodies to be vaccinated against flu vaccine and introduction of quadrivalent flu vaccine.
Flu Vaccine Market Outlook 2024: United States Opportunity and Demand Analysis, Market Forecast 2017-2024 provides a deep and thorough evaluation of the United States flu vaccine market. The report provides an in-depth analysis of the flu vaccination pattern in both Children and Adults in the United States. It also provides essential insights into flu vaccine production, price, consumption, supply, distribution, demand and specification.
It also covers reimbursement pattern and offers a clear view of the regulatory landscape. Additionally, the report includes assessment of clinical trials and promising flu vaccines in the clinical development. Key trends in terms of M&A, collaborations and licensing agreements are analyzed with details.
The report concludes with the profiles of major players in the US flu vaccine market such as Sanofi Pasteur, GSK and Seqirus. The major market players are evaluated on various parameters such as company overview, product outlook, latest development & trends and sales analysis of flu vaccine market from 2011 to 2022. The report also entails major drivers and inhibitors in the US flu vaccine market.
Long-term Growth Projection and Development:
- Sanofi to Acquire Protein Sciences Corporation
- It is likely that more than 185 Million persons being vaccinated with flu vaccines in 2024
- Nearly 160 Million doses of flu vaccines have shipped to US for the 2017-2018 flu season
- It is projected that GSK flu vaccine sales value will reach around US$ 1.5 Billion by 2024
- BiondVax reports positive phase 2b clinical trial results for its universal flu vaccine
Key Topics Covered in the Report
- Market Overview: United States Flu Vaccine Market (2010 - 2024)
- United States Number of Persons Vaccinated with Flu Vaccine (2010 - 2024)
- United States Flu Vaccine Production, Price, Consumption, Supply, Distribution, Demand and Specification
- Reimbursement & Regulatory System in the US Flu Vaccine Market
- Mergers, Acquisitions, Key Agreements & Collaborations
- Promising Flu Vaccine in Clinical Development
- Flu Vaccine Clinical Trial Insights by Phase, Company & Country
- Key Drivers and Inhibitors of the US Flu Vaccine Market
- Key Companies Analysis
Major Flu Vaccines Covered Under This Report Are:
- Fluzone High-Dose
- Fluzone Quadrivalent
- Intradermal (ID) Trivalent
- Vaxigrip
- Fluarix Quadrivalent
- Flulaval Quadrivalent
- Flucelvax Quadrivalent
- Afluria Quadrivalent
- Agrippal
- Fluad
- Fluvirin
- Fluvax
Key Companies Covered in This Report:
- Seqirus
- Sanofi Pasteur
- GlaxoSmithKline (GSK)
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
2. Market Overview: United States Flu Vaccine Market (2010 - 2024)
3. United States Number of Persons Vaccinated with Flu Vaccine (2010 - 2024)
3.1 Number of Children Vaccinated
3.2 Number of Adults Vaccinated
4. Key Drivers and Inhibitors of the United States Flu Vaccine Market
4.1 Market Drivers
4.2 Market Inhibitors
5. United States Flu Vaccine Production, Price, Consumption, Supply, Distribution, Demand and Specification
5.1 Flu Vaccine Price Trends
5.1.1 Pediatric Flu Vaccine Price Trends
5.1.2 Adult Flu Vaccine Price Trends
5.2 United States Flu Vaccine Production, Supply, and Allocation (By Companies)
5.3 United States Flu Vaccine Distribution & Demand
5.4 Flu Vaccine Effectiveness
5.5 Managing Flu with Rapid Diagnostic Testing
5.6 Distribution Method of Flu Vaccination
6. United States Flu Vaccine Market - Reimbursement & Regulatory System
6.1 Reimbursement System
6.2 Regulation System
7. Market Dynamics - Mergers, Acquisitions, Key Agreements & Collaborations
7.1 Merger & Acquisitions
7.2 Collaboration Deal
7.3 Licensing, Exclusive & Distribution Agreement Deal
7.3.1 Licensing Agreement
7.3.2 Exclusive Agreement
7.3.3 Distribution Agreement
8. Flu Vaccine - Promising Vaccine in Clinical Development
8.1 Quadrivalent Seasonal Influenza VLP Vaccine
8.2 VN - 100
8.3 Seasonal Influenza VLP Vaccine
8.4 M-001
9. Flu Vaccine - Clinical Trial Insights by Phase, Company & Country
9.1 Year 2017
9.2 Year 2016
10. Key Companies Analysis
10.1 Sanofi Pasteur
10.1.1 Business Overview
10.1.2 Flu Vaccine Outlook
10.1.2.1 Fluzone High-Dose Vaccine
10.1.2.2 Fluzone Quadrivalent Vaccine
10.1.2.3 Intradermal (ID) Trivalent Flu Vaccine
10.1.2.4 Vaxigrip Vaccine
10.1.3 Flu Vaccine Sales Analysis & Forecast (2011 - 2024)
10.1.4 Flu Vaccine - Latest Development and Trends
10.2 GlaxoSmithKline (GSK)
10.2.1 Business Overview
10.2.2 Flu Vaccine Outlook
10.2.2.1 Fluarix Quadrivalent
10.2.2.2 Flulaval Quadrivalent
10.2.3 Flu Vaccine Sales Analysis & Forecast (2011 - 2024)
10.2.4 Flu Vaccine - Latest Development & Trends
10.3 Seqirus (CSL Limited)
10.3.1 Business Overview
10.3.2 Flu Vaccine Outlook
10.3.2.1 Flucelvax Quadrivalent
10.3.2.2 Afluria Quadrivalent
10.3.2.3 Agrippal
10.3.2.4 Fluad
10.3.2.5 Fluvirin
10.3.2.6 Fluvax
10.3.3 Flu Vaccine - Latest Development & Trends
