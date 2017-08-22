SAN JOSE, CALIFORNIA -- (Marketwired) -- 08/22/17 -- Integrated Device Technology, Inc. (IDT) (NASDAQ: IDTI) announced today it will be speaking and showcasing its latest mmWave solutions at the IEEE 5G Summit Dresden. The event occurs September 19th at the International Congress Center in Dresden, Germany. IDT is a proud Gold Sponsor of the event.

IDT will deliver two presentations at the event. The first is titled "5G Vision with Multi-gigabit Wireless Communications at the Network Edge," and will be delivered by Mohammad Akhter, technical director of IDT's mmWave engineering group. The second presentation is titled "Autonomous Driving and the 5G Connected Car," and will be delivered by Christian Wolf, vice president of engineering for IDT's Automotive & Industrial Group. Specific locations and times will be made available at the event.

In addition, IDT will demonstrate its RapidWave™ RWM6050 mmWave baseband wireless modem solution for fixed wireless access, WTTx (Wireless To The Edge), small-cell backhaul, 5G service, video security networking, and other emerging applications. IDT® RapidWave products use the large mmWave spectrum to deliver wireless multi-gigabit data rates, and provide cost-effective and power-efficient designs to enable commercially viable 5G solutions.

"As a long-standing industry leader in solutions for the 4G+ ecosystem and previous generations of wireless infrastructure, IDT is excited to share its vision and latest technologies supporting the 5G ecosystem," said Sean Fan, senior vice president and general manager of IDT's Computing and Communications Group. "We encourage potential customers and partners to attend our presentations and see our mmWave product demonstration. IDT will continue to develop key enabling technologies to address the bandwidth needs of next generation infrastructure. "

Attendees who would like to request a meeting with an IDT representative should complete this form. For more information about IDT's Millimeter and Microwave solutions, visit www.IDT.com/mmWave.

About IDT

Integrated Device Technology, Inc. develops system-level solutions that optimize its customers' applications. IDT's market-leading products in RF, high performance timing, memory interface, real-time interconnect, optical interconnect, wireless power, and smart sensors are among the company's broad array of complete mixed-signal solutions for the communications, computing, consumer, automotive and industrial segments. Headquartered in San Jose, Calif., IDT has design, manufacturing, sales facilities and distribution partners throughout the world. IDT stock is traded on the NASDAQ Global Select Stock Market® under the symbol "IDTI." Additional information about IDT can be found at www.IDT.com. Follow IDT on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter, and YouTube.

© 2017, Integrated Device Technology, Inc. IDT, the IDT logo, and RapidWave are trademarks or registered trademarks of Integrated Device Technology, Inc., and its worldwide subsidiaries. All other brands, product names and marks are or may be trademarks or registered trademarks used to identify products or services of their respective owners.

Contacts:

IDT Press Contact:

Daniel Aitken

Sr. Director Corporate

Marketing and Communications

(408) 574-6480

daniel.aitken@idt.com



